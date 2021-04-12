April 12, 2021
Poshan
BAFTA Honours Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor In Its 'In Memoriam' Segment

The Bollywood actors were remembered amongst Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Chadwick Boseman, Sean Connery, Barbara Windsor and others

Outlook Web Bureau 12 April 2021
Stills From D-Day: Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan
Screengrab: Twitter
2021-04-12T21:04:33+05:30
BAFTA honoured Bollywood actors Irrfan and Rishi Kapoor in its 'In Memoriam' segment among other dignitaries like Prince Philip, Chadwick Boseman and Christopher Plummer. Irrfan and Kapoor died last year in April. 

BAFTA's 'In Memoriam' pays a special tribute to those personalities who passed away in the previous year.

Irrfan, one of the first stars from India to have made major strides internationally, lost his two year battle with neuroendocrine cancer on April 29, 2020, at the age of 54.

Kapoor, a romantic hero of many Bollywood hits and in later years, a respected character actor, died just a day later, on April 30, also from cancer. He was 67.

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who died on April 9, 2021, at Windsor Castle, composer Ennio Morricone, Sean Connery, George Segal, director Bertrand Tavernier, Barbara Jefford, Ben Cross, Ian Holm, Barbara Windsor and Kirk Douglas were among the many celebrities who were remembered in the segment this year.

(With PTI Inputs) 

