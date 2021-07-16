‘Badhai Ho’ Actor Surekha Sikri Dies At 75

Three-time National Award-winning actor Surekha Sikri died in Mumbai following a cardiac arrest. She was 75-years-old. Sikri had been suffering from complications arising from a second brain stroke, as per a statement released by her agent.

"Three-time national award winning actress, Surekha Sikri has passed away following a cardiac arrest earlier this morning at the age of 75. She had been suffering from complications arising from a second brain stroke," the statement read.

"She was surrounded by family and her caregivers. The family asks for privacy at this time. Om Sai Ram," it added.

Sikri had suffered a brain stroke in September last year and was discharged after a few days.

Apart from being known for her role in the daily soap, ‘Balika Vadhu’, Sikri has also been known for her performances in ‘Tamas’, ‘Mammo’ and ‘Badhai Ho’,, for which she won National Film Award For Best Supporting Actress. She was last seen in Netflix's anthology Ghost Stories, in the story directed by Zoya Akhtar, which released last year.

She is survived by her son Rahul Sikri.

(With Inputs from PTI)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine