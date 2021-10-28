Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 30, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Aryan Khan Granted Bail: R Madhavan, Swara Bhasker, Sonu Sood And Others Applaud Court’s Decision

After staying in custody for over 3 weeks, actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has finally been released on bail by the Bombay High Court earlier today. Celebs took to social media to applaud this decision of the court.

Aryan Khan Granted Bail: R Madhavan, Swara Bhasker, Sonu Sood And Others Applaud Court’s Decision
Aryan Khan | Instagram

Trending

Aryan Khan Granted Bail: R Madhavan, Swara Bhasker, Sonu Sood And Others Applaud Court’s Decision
outlookindia.com
2021-10-28T18:09:23+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 28 Oct 2021, Updated: 28 Oct 2021 6:09 pm

The Bombay High Court has finally granted bail today to actor Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest son Aryan Khan. He has been in custody after his arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after the agency busted a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai. Reportedly they had seized several banned narcotics. It has been over 3 weeks that Aryan Khan was in custody, and now finally he will be able to go back home.

Taking to social media, many celebrities expressed their joy and happiness over the court’s decision. They applauded the verdict of bail being granted. Here’s what some of them had to say:

Aryan Khan will be able to return to his home, Mannat, after 27 days, for the first time since getting detained by the NCB on October 2.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Shah Rukh Khan Aryan Khan Mumbai Bollywood Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa To Tie The Knot In November

Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa To Tie The Knot In November

Hariharan ‘Loved Working’ With His Son Akshay For Indo-Polish Film ‘No Means No’

Cricketer Rashid Khan Prays For Shehnaaz Gill After Her Tribute Video For Sidharth Shukla Goes Viral

‘Deserve Better Than Deceitful Life’; Anusha Dandekar’s Cryptic Post After Karan Kundrra’s Remarks On Their Relationship

Mila Kunis Says Husband Ashton Kutcher’s Method Acting In ‘Jobs’ Was ‘Dumb’

How Did Eminem Help Ed Sheeran In Maintaining A Healthy Balance Between Work and Personal Life?

SRK To Resume Work After Aryan Khan’s Birthday, To Have Low-Key Birthday Celebrations: Reports

Jim Sarbh: If India Is A Prominent Player In Nuclear Energy, It’s Because Of Dr. Homi Bhabha

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Pakistan Closer To T20 World Cup Semis After Win Vs Afghanistan

Pakistan Closer To T20 World Cup Semis After Win Vs Afghanistan

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: West Indies Beat Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: West Indies Beat Bangladesh

In Pics: Puneeth Rajkumar's Iconic Films Over The Years

In Pics: Puneeth Rajkumar's Iconic Films Over The Years

Imagine Picasso: The Immersive Exhibition

Imagine Picasso: The Immersive Exhibition

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Rana Daggubati, Balakrishna Reach Bengaluru To Pay Respect to Puneeth Rajkumar

Rana Daggubati, Balakrishna Reach Bengaluru To Pay Respect to Puneeth Rajkumar

Mrunal Thakur: I Love How There Is No Discrimination On OTT

Mrunal Thakur: I Love How There Is No Discrimination On OTT

For Devashish Chandiramani Staying Fit Is A Necessity, Not A Choice

For Devashish Chandiramani Staying Fit Is A Necessity, Not A Choice

Aryan Khan Gets A Grand Welcome By Fans Outside Mannat

Aryan Khan Gets A Grand Welcome By Fans Outside Mannat

Read More from Outlook

Mysterious Blast Along LoC Kills Army Officer And Solider

Mysterious Blast Along LoC Kills Army Officer And Solider

Naseer A Ganai / The blast has occurred at a time when the Poonch operation has entered a 20th day in the region. Poonch and Rajouri districts fall in Pir Panchal region of Jammu.

PM Modi Meets Pope Francis In Vatican, Invites Him To India

PM Modi Meets Pope Francis In Vatican, Invites Him To India

Seema Guha / Prime Minister Modi was accompanied by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and foreign minister S Jaishankar for the meeting with the Pope.

T20 World Cup, LIVE: Buttler, Roy Give England Strong Start

T20 World Cup, LIVE: Buttler, Roy Give England Strong Start

Jayanta Oinam / Get here live updates and cricket scores of Australia vs England, Super 12 match. Both teams are unbeaten so far in T20 WC 2021.

Has Modinomics Turned The Corner And Formalised 80% Of Indian Economy?

Has Modinomics Turned The Corner And Formalised 80% Of Indian Economy?

Neeraj Thakur / Formalisation of the Indian economy has been a stated aim of the Narendra Modi government. And a SBI Research report released Friday, holds up the report card.

Advertisement