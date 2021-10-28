Aryan Khan Granted Bail: R Madhavan, Swara Bhasker, Sonu Sood And Others Applaud Court’s Decision

The Bombay High Court has finally granted bail today to actor Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest son Aryan Khan. He has been in custody after his arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after the agency busted a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai. Reportedly they had seized several banned narcotics. It has been over 3 weeks that Aryan Khan was in custody, and now finally he will be able to go back home.

Taking to social media, many celebrities expressed their joy and happiness over the court’s decision. They applauded the verdict of bail being granted. Here’s what some of them had to say:

Thank god . As a father I am So relieved .. … May all good and positive things happen. — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) October 28, 2021

Congratulations to #AryanKhan and to the other accused for getting bail. I’m so happy that it was finally granted, bro @iamsrk Bhagwan ke ghar mein der hai andher nahi. You have contributed hugely to the fraternity. God bless both you and your family. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼ pic.twitter.com/nF5omCTyAg — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) October 28, 2021

Finally Bombay High Court has done justice with #AryanKhan! He should remember, Ki Jab Bhi Kuch Bura Hota Hai, Toh Kuch Acche Ke Liye Hota Hai. This 26 days bad experience will make him more strong to face the future life. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 28, 2021

I’m very happy that Aryan Khan has gotten bail but also very upset with a system that kept a young man behind bars for more than 25 days for something he never did.

That has to change!!!

God bless you and be strong Aryan Khan. — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) October 28, 2021

Finally!!!



Prayers and Healing. — Sayani Gupta (@sayanigupta) October 28, 2021

Aryan Khan will be able to return to his home, Mannat, after 27 days, for the first time since getting detained by the NCB on October 2.