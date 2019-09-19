Arjun Kapoor Reacts To Marriage Rumors With Malaika Arora, Discovering His Relationship With Janhvi

India’s Most Wanted has already got everyone talking, thanks to Arjun Kapoor’s restrained performance. While he is busy garnering praises from all quarters, the actor opened up on his relationship with sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, being satisfied with his career graph and most important the speculations surrounding his alleged wedding with Malaika Arora. Not the one to hide anything, Arjun made sure to be as honest and fun as he could be.

When asked about the question of the hour, his wedding with Malaika Arora, he said that his statement on not getting married before his sisters still holds true and added, “Marriage! Marriage! Marriage! Marriage! We don’t want to get married. We will tell when we want to get married and we will invite everyone. Have you seen the way my family has marriages? It is the MET Gala. You think they will allow me to get married in hiding and that too on a good friday which everyone was speculating? Good Friday is such a bad day to get married.”

On his growing relationship with Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun shared that he doesn’t like to talk much about it “Because I don’t like to. I feel ‘nazar lagti hai.’ It is like a normal brother and sister relationship, how much do we speak? And later people say, ‘he is using her for publicity’! I have no time for such negativity and it is nothing to do with box office.”

He continued, “Sometimes you just realise that you have to let go of the angst you perhaps had while growing up and be more matured. Life is constantly changing. I love the fact that In the process of being there for my father, I could connect to the two amazing people who are my sisters. God has been kind that way. We are still discovering each other and I think that is how it should be.”

