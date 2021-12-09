Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 09, 2021
Ankit Mohan And Ruchi Savarn Of 'Kumkum Bhagya' Fame Blessed With A Baby Boy

'Kumkum Bhagya' fame television actor Ankit Mohan and actress Ruchi Savarn were blessed with a baby boy on December 8.

Television actress Ruchi Savarn and actor Ankit Mohan. | Instagram/@ankittmohan

2021-12-09T21:31:36+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 09 Dec 2021, Updated: 09 Dec 2021 9:31 pm

Film and television actor Ankit Mohan and actress Ruchi Savarn welcomed their first child on Wednesday. Mohan took to social media to inform his followers of the news. "Welcome home Boy," the delighted father wrote on his Instagram story.

Mohan told Indian Express that he doesn't know how to express his happiness in words. He said that he didn't want to leave his wife alone, so he insisted on accompanying her to the operation theatre. 

“It was so emotional for both of us and I didn’t want to leave her side. I saw the whole process of my baby’s birth. It was overwhelming yet special. The nurses were in shock seeing me do everything for the baby, from feeding to cleaning and napping and even carrying him around. I was actually talking to him and I feel I have made a bond with him. I look forward to having a best friend and partner in workout.”

Both  Savarn and the baby boy are doing well, according to the actor, and will be returning home soon.

 Mohan thanked everyone for their blessings and love in another Instagram post. He wrote “A big thanks to everyone for sending unconditional love and blessings to us. One more member in family to receive pure love from all of you. Love love love Ruchi Savarn,”

On the set of 'Ghar Aaja Pardesi', Mohan and Savarn met. They began dating after a brief friendship and married in Nagpur in 2015. They even had the good fortune to appear on the same show a few years ago. In 'Kumkum Bhagya', Savarn portrayed Disha, and Mohan portrayed Akash Mehra.

The couple recently celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary and exchanged romantic messages on social media. Mohan, who was last seen in 'Kaatelal & Sons', shared a photo with  Savarn in which they cradled her baby bump.

 
 
 
“Happy 6th Anniversary to us. Last as a couple & First as Trio. My strong Lady , My strength , My backbone , My Power & Now a Beautiful Mother @ruchisavarn Thank you for always holding me tight in every situation and giving me this wonderful gift of Life for Life (sic).”

Earlier, Ruchi shared a photo from their maternity shoot on Instagram. She wrote  “Happy anniversary to us @ankittmohan !!! We are not your conventional lovers.. more of shippers..coz companionship is way more romantic than the fairy tale romance.. the chaos of being absolutely two different personalities is more endearing than being in order and boring.. one a whirlwind and the other like still water.. Whenever I write about us it’s erratic.. that’s how we are! Flawed perfections! (sic).”

 
 
 
Ruchi Savarn Ankit Mohan
