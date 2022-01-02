Advertisement
Monday, Jan 03, 2022
Amrapali Gupta Feels It's Time For Her To Stop Procrastinating

The television actress is determined this year to get rid of her habit of postponing tasks.

Actress Amrapali Gupta is all set to come to back to acting. | PR Handout

2022-01-02T23:16:49+05:30
Yashika Mathur

Yashika Mathur

Published: 02 Jan 2022, Updated: 02 Jan 2022 11:16 pm

Actress Amrapali Gupta, who was last seen as Mamta Verma in TV show 'Tujhse Hai Raabta', says it's about time that she brings certain changes in her lifestyle. She wants to start by getting rid of the habit of procrastinating everything.

The 'Qubool Hai' actress tells us, "New Year’s resolutions are the perfect opportunity for all those who have failed to start making the changes that they said they would make next week, next month, or perhaps a tomorrow. So, I want to stop procrastinating. I feel the biggest barrier that keeps most people from reaching their goals is the desire to relax and do something fun instead of working hard. Once you get used to procrastinating, it’s difficult to snap yourself out of it, so you’ll need to put in a lot of work to change this bad habit. I also want to improve my concentration."

 
 
 
The actress, who is married to tv actor Yash Sinha not only wants a healthier lifestyle but also wants to get back at acting.

"I feel my son Kabir is now grown up and he can do things at his own. So I wish to resume acting. My audience has always appreciated my work and I wish to entertain them till I breathe my last. Apart from Tv shows I'm looking for more opportunities to explore as a talent. I want to explore Bollywood and OTT. I will also consider reality TV shows if I'm approached for," she says.

She adds, "Of course everyone wants to have a healthy lifestyle and be in shape,  and even I'm also into fitness from a long time. I wish to be more healthier and promising this year. I and my husband Yash are planning to do Yoga together every morning and schedule some time to hit gym in the evening. This will for sure help us to spend some more time together and stay fit. We are also trying to crave on healthy meals this year."

