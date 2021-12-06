Why Did Amitabh Bachchan Start Hosting KBC? Because Of Less Work In Films!

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan spoke about his experience on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati,' which will reach a thousand episodes on December 3rd. Big B reflected on his decision to host a TV show despite his celebrity. Big B's choice at the time began a new trend, and now every major performer has made their presence known on television screens, with more to follow.

In the special episode, which was attended by Big B's granddaughter Navya Naveli, daughter Shweta Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan via video call, the megastar recollected how he was advised against venturing into TV because it would harm his 'image,' but he took a chance because work in movies had slimmed down.

The actor said, “Humari apni kuch paristhitiyaan aisi thi ke mujhe laga ke filmon mein kaam jo hai wohh mil nahi raha tha" (Actually, at that time I wasn’t getting much work.)

He also said, “I believe this is the most generous show and it continues to give to the contestants, audiences, and to all of us associated with it - be it ‘Gyaan’, ‘Dhan’ or ‘Sammaan’ (Knowledge, wealth, respect). Each season of KBC has been a learning for me and to be with the team, the contestants who come from different parts of our country, and to interact with them is a joy. I hope that this show continues to create history just like it has, in every way."

Furthermore, 'KBC 13' consultant Siddhartha Basu said in an interview, as reported by news 18, about the show and Bachchan as the host. The programme has had 1,588 competitors and has awarded 25 'Crorepatis'.

He said, “It’s rare enough to be part of a knowledge show that made television history, holding a nation in its thrall, but rarer still to be associated with it throughout its run, 21 years on. With Amitabh Bachchan driving the show with unique flair and empathy, it remains one that not only engages both hearts and minds, but one that touches lives."