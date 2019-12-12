UNICEF in India is celebrating 70 years of service for children in the country and Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan has shared that he is proud to be a part of the ogranisation, in a note he tweeted to greet the organisation. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar also sent his wishes on the occasion of UNICEF India''s 70th birthday.
Big B took to Twitter and wrote: "Happy birthday @UNICEFIndia proud to be part of #70withYou...Over the course of 70 years @UNICEF in India has made remarkable progress and together we can do more. The best gift we can give is to ensure #ForEveryChild, every right."
T 3575 - Happy birthday @UNICEFIndia proud to be part of #70withYou— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 10, 2019
Over the course of 70 years @UNICEF in India has made remarkable progress and together we can do more. The best gift we can give is to ensure #ForEveryChild, every right. pic.twitter.com/CHKjmtKHxU
Tendulkar tweeted: "Happy 70th birthday @unicefindia!Your work for the rights and development of children in the past decades has been inspiring in India and all over the world. It is a pleasure for me to be a part of this mission. Good luck for the future.
70à¤µà¥à¤ à¤à¤¨à¥à¤®à¤¦à¤¿à¤¨ à¤à¥ à¤¶à¥à¤à¤à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤ @unicefindia!— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 11, 2019
à¤¬à¥à¤¤à¥ à¤¦à¤¶à¤à¥à¤ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤²à¤à¤¾à¤¤à¤¾à¤° à¤¬à¤à¥à¤à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤ à¤§à¤¿à¤à¤¾à¤° à¤à¤° à¤à¤¨à¤à¥ à¤µà¤¿à¤à¤¾à¤¸ à¤à¥ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤à¤¿à¤ à¤à¤ à¤à¤ªà¤à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¯ à¤à¤¾à¤°à¤¤ à¤à¤° à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥ à¤¦à¥à¤¨à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤°à¤£à¤¾à¤¦à¤¾à¤¯à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤à¥¤
à¤à¤¸ à¤®à¤¿à¤¶à¤¨ à¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¤¿à¤¸à¥à¤¸à¤¾ à¤¬à¤¨à¤¨à¤¾ à¤®à¥à¤°à¥ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤à¤¼à¥à¤¶à¥ à¤à¥ à¤¬à¤¾à¤¤ à¤¹à¥à¥¤ à¤à¤µà¤¿à¤·à¥à¤¯ à¤à¥ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤¶à¥à¤à¤à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤à¥¤ #70withYou https://t.co/2JF0RzSwqx
#70withYou."
(IANS)
Shahid Kapoor Walks Out Of Awards Show, Refuses To Perform After Being Denied Best Actor Award
Northeast Plunges Into Chaos As Citizenship Bill Protests Turn Violent; CRPF, Army Called In
Live Updates: Rajya Sabha Passes Citizenship Amendment Bill
India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I Highlights: IND Thrash WI By 67 Runs To Take Series 2-1
Child Rape Convicts Should Not Have Right To File Mercy Petition: President Kovind
Open Letter | Is This The Justice You Wanted, Ms Bachchan?
'Matter Of Concern': NHRC Orders Probe Into Killing Of Rape Accused In Telangana
Newborns Don’t Need Hepatitis B Vaccine Immediately After Birth, Can Wait For 6 Months, Says ICMR Study