December 12, 2019
Poshan
Amitabh Bachchan And Sachin Tendulkar Send Greetings As UNICEF India Turns 70

Amitabh Bachchan has shared that he is proud to be a part of the ogranisation, in a note he tweeted to greet the organisation.

Outlook Web Bureau 12 December 2019
2019-12-12T12:52:16+0530

UNICEF in India is celebrating 70 years of service for children in the country and Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan has shared that he is proud to be a part of the ogranisation, in a note he tweeted to greet the organisation. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar also sent his wishes on the occasion of UNICEF India''s 70th birthday.

Big B took to Twitter and wrote: "Happy birthday @UNICEFIndia proud to be part of #70withYou...Over the course of 70 years @UNICEF in India has made remarkable progress and together we can do more. The best gift we can give is to ensure #ForEveryChild, every right."

Tendulkar tweeted: "Happy 70th birthday @unicefindia!Your work for the rights and development of children in the past decades has been inspiring in India and all over the world. It is a pleasure for me to be a part of this mission. Good luck for the future.

#70withYou."

(IANS)

