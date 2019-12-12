UNICEF in India is celebrating 70 years of service for children in the country and Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan has shared that he is proud to be a part of the ogranisation, in a note he tweeted to greet the organisation. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar also sent his wishes on the occasion of UNICEF India''s 70th birthday.

Big B took to Twitter and wrote: "Happy birthday @UNICEFIndia proud to be part of #70withYou...Over the course of 70 years @UNICEF in India has made remarkable progress and together we can do more. The best gift we can give is to ensure #ForEveryChild, every right."

T 3575 - Happy birthday @UNICEFIndia proud to be part of #70withYou

Over the course of 70 years @UNICEF in India has made remarkable progress and together we can do more. The best gift we can give is to ensure #ForEveryChild, every right. pic.twitter.com/CHKjmtKHxU — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 10, 2019

Tendulkar tweeted: "Happy 70th birthday @unicefindia!Your work for the rights and development of children in the past decades has been inspiring in India and all over the world. It is a pleasure for me to be a part of this mission. Good luck for the future.

#70withYou."

(IANS)