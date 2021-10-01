Advertisement
Friday, Oct 01, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Amidst Divorce Reports, Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Naga Chaitanya Planning A Baby?

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and actor Naga Chaitanya are expecting a child soon as per the latest reports. It feels awkward because the last few weeks have been all about their separating and move towards divorce.

Amidst Divorce Reports, Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Naga Chaitanya Planning A Baby?
Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Naga Chaitanya | Instagram

Trending

Amidst Divorce Reports, Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Naga Chaitanya Planning A Baby?
outlookindia.com
2021-10-01T20:44:11+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 01 Oct 2021, Updated: 01 Oct 2021 8:44 pm

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and actor Naga Chaitanya have been the subject of divorce rumours for some weeks now. According to the most recent sources, the couple is disturbed by these rumours since they are expecting a child.

Prabhu and Chaitanya's relationship status has lately made news in the Telugu industry. For the last few weeks, it has been rumoured that they have split and are on their way to divorce. Prabhu started this when she removed the 'Akkineni' on her social media sites and went back to Ruth Prabhu.

The performers have been asked about the rumours several times, but neither has provided a straight comment. According to fresh reports, Prabhu and Chaitanya are concerned about the divorce rumours. Also, they’re said to be expecting a child.

Prabhu, according to a report in Great Andhra, has taken a vacation from work and even denied rumours of her leaving Hyderabad. A source quoted in the report said, “Samantha is very family-oriented, as we all know. Sam and Naga Chaitanya are actually planning to expand their family. She is not listening to any scripts of late."

Prabhu's pregnancy speculations have appeared several times. She had previously stated in an interview with Film Companion that she will not act in films for a few years following the birth of her child. The actress stated that she did not have a happy upbringing and wishes to provide her child with all she lacked.

From the Magazine

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

What Stories Should We Share With Our Children?

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

Prabhu's next film appearance will be in filmmaker Gunasekhar's ‘Shaakuntalam’. She will also appear with actress Nayanthara and actor Vijay Sethupathi in filmmaker Vignesh Shivan's ‘Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal’.

Chaitanya's recent movie, ‘Love Story’, on the other hand, has shattered numerous box-office records. The film, directed by filmmaker Sekhar Kammula, also stars actress Sai Pallavi.

Chaitanya and Prabhu have appeared in a number of films together. Their chemistry in films such as ‘Ye Maaya Chesave’ (2010), ‘Autonagar Surya’ (2014), and ‘Manam’ wowed viewers (2014). They met on the sets of ‘Ye Maaya Chesave’ and began dating.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Samantha Prabhu Naga Chaitanya Mumbai Telugu Film Bollywood Actor Bollywood Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Art & Entertainment

Aditya Roy Kapur And Anil Kapoor To Reunite For Desi Adaptation Of ‘The Night Manager’

Aditya Roy Kapur And Anil Kapoor To Reunite For Desi Adaptation Of ‘The Night Manager’

Mouni Roy To Get Hitched To Suraj Nambiar In January 2022 In Dubai Or Italy

Shoojit Sircar Doesn’t ‘Feel Guilty’ Of Opting For An OTT Release For 'Sardar Udham': ‘It's Not A Mistake’

Mumbai Police Calls Out Misogyny In 'Kabir Singh' And Other Bollywood Films

Ekta Kapoor Shot Five Films During The Pandemic!

Saif Ali Khan Reveals About Son Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Entry Into Bollywood

‘Shiddat’ Movie Review: Word Out Romance Will Have Few Takers!

Sherlyn Chopra Hits Back At Gehana Vasisth: 'Beneath My Dignity To Give Her Any Credence'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

MS Dhoni Steers CSK To Win Vs SRH, Enter IPL 2021 Playoffs

MS Dhoni Steers CSK To Win Vs SRH, Enter IPL 2021 Playoffs

Expo 2020 Dubai Opening Ceremony

Expo 2020 Dubai Opening Ceremony

West Bengal By-polls: CM Mamata Banerjee Casts Vote, All Eyes On Bhawanipur

West Bengal By-polls: CM Mamata Banerjee Casts Vote, All Eyes On Bhawanipur

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Kashmera Shah Gets Back At Sunita Ahuja; Says ‘Bad Daughter-In-Laws’ Have ‘Cruel Mother-In-Laws’

Kashmera Shah Gets Back At Sunita Ahuja; Says ‘Bad Daughter-In-Laws’ Have ‘Cruel Mother-In-Laws’

‘Dev Saab? Who’s That?’: Waheeda Rehman Recalls Fond Memories Of Working With ‘Decent Flirt’ Dev Anand

‘Dev Saab? Who’s That?’: Waheeda Rehman Recalls Fond Memories Of Working With ‘Decent Flirt’ Dev Anand

NCB Arrests Sushant Singh Rajput’s Close Friend Kunal Jani

NCB Arrests Sushant Singh Rajput’s Close Friend Kunal Jani

Scarlett Johansson Settles Her Lawsuit With Disney Studios

Scarlett Johansson Settles Her Lawsuit With Disney Studios

Read More from Outlook

India Records Over 350 Crimes Against Children Each Day In 2020: NCRB Data

India Records Over 350 Crimes Against Children Each Day In 2020: NCRB Data

Outlook Web Desk / There were 1,48,185 cases of crime against children recorded in 2019 which meant that each day over 400 such crimes are committed in the country.

Far From Reality, Fabricated, Concocted: PAGD On Home Ministry’s Kashmir Report

Far From Reality, Fabricated, Concocted: PAGD On Home Ministry’s Kashmir Report

Naseer Ganai / 'The reality is that there is a systematic disempowerment of the people of Jammu and Kashmir that is continuing to happen', said PAGD spokesman M Y Taragami.

IPL 2021: IPL 2021: KKR Face PBKS With Playoff Spot In Mind

IPL 2021: IPL 2021: KKR Face PBKS With Playoff Spot In Mind

A win will help KKR further strengthen their playoff chances. A loss for PBKS will virtually knock them out.

Watch: 8-Storey Shimla Apartment Collapses Like House Of Cards In Front Of Residents

Watch: 8-Storey Shimla Apartment Collapses Like House Of Cards In Front Of Residents

Ashwani Sharma / The Shimla municipal corporation had asked the families to vacate the hill-top property as soon as possible 15 days ago due to potential danger. But some had remained put.

Advertisement