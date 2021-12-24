Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Papped Amidst A Cute Moment

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, as well as Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen Bhatt, were photographed together outside a restaurant in Mumbai's Juhu on Thursday (December 23). As they dined with a group of their friends, the paparazzi noticed the couple together and crowded them.

Alia Bhatt may be seen kissing Shaheen Bhatt goodbye in a video taken by the paparazzi. She then walks towards her car, but she is surrounded by others. That's when Kapoor comes to her rescue and makes sure she gets to her car safely.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Alia Bhatt was dressed in a one-shouldered yellow outfit. She decided for a minimalist look, with minimum make-up and only a black and white purse as an accessory.

In terms of work, Alia Bhatt and Kapoor both have a row of exciting projects in the works. In the much-anticipated film ‘Brahmastra’, the rumoured couple will work together for the first time on the big screen. The film will be released in theatres on September 9, 2022. Recently the motion poster and Kapoor’s first look was unveiled at a fan event in Delhi.

Alia Bhatt's next films include actor Ranveer Singh's ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, Telugu period drama ‘RRR’, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ alongside actress’ Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. The actress has been promoting her film ‘RRR’ alongside director SS Rajamouli and her co-stars.