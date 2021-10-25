Alec Baldwin 'Cancelling Projects' After 'Fatal Shooting' Incident

Advertisement
Monday, Oct 25, 2021
According to a report, the actor has been looking "to take some time to himself and re-center himself."

According to reports the 63-year-old has taken some time out "to be with his family."

2021-10-25T10:36:52+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 25 Oct 2021, Updated: 25 Oct 2021 10:36 am

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin is reportedly "cancelling other projects" following an accidental shooting on the sets of his movie 'Rust' which resulted in cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' passing away, and director Joel Souza was confirmed to be in a critical state but has been released from hospital after recovery.

According to a report, via People, the actor has been looking "to take some time to himself and re-center himself." Following the 'devastating' event, Baldwin 'handles difficult times" by removing himself from the public eye.

For the uninitiated, Alec Baldwin accidentally discharged a prop gun on the sets of 'Rust' which led to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and director Joel Souza was critically injured.

While many questions have arisen ever since regarding the accident, especially about the safety measures at the production scene, Baldwin took to his social media platforms to put his statement out for the public. Now, according to a report, Baldwin has been "hysterical and absolutely inconsolable for hours."

"[Baldwin] is someone who really deeply cares, so he can be very hard on himself," the report stated. "That's true in general, in situations nowhere near as serious as this. But in this situation, it's a whole other level because of the loss of life involved," it added. 

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sirkar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

Reportedly, the actor, 63, has taken some time out "to be with his family."

According to production company Rust Movie Productions LLC, the filming has been "halted for an undetermined period of time." "We will be providing counseling services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this awful event," the statement read.

Alec Baldwin Los Angeles Hollywood
