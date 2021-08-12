Akshay Kumar: I Am Not An Actor Who Takes A Couple Of Months To Get Into Character

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar revealed that despite taking a number of breaks during the year, he is able to work in “three-four films a year” only because he does not like to take too much time to get into the skin of his on-screen characters.

“I am not an actor who takes a couple of months to get into the character. I start a film, finish it and move on to my next project. I recently finished ‘Raksha Bandhan’ and now I am moving on to ‘Cinderella’. Once that gets done, I will start with ‘Ram Setu’,” he said in an interview.

“I have been doing this for my entire career, I don’t think why I should stop it. I don’t find [any] difficulty. I work eight hours a day. I take maximum [number of] holidays in film industry and manage to do three-four films a year and release it. If your work becomes your passion, you get the energy automatically,” added the 53-year-old actor.

The actor will soon be seen in the spy-thriller ‘BellBottom’, which is the first Hindi-language film to release in theatres after lockdowns were imposed by the state governments across the country following a second deadly wave of coronavirus.

Kumar also recalled the fact that how the film was also “probably the first film” to have gone on the floors in 2020.

“When we shot the film, the entire world was almost shut. It was probably the first film in the world to go on floors. I still remember we were a cast and crew of 225 people and before taking off to London, I was worried that they might not allow us to fly as the authorities in the United Kingdom would refuse us permission to shoot at the last minute. Everyone in the flight screamed out of joy as soon as we took off. It was almost like we all had got freedom,” he added.

'BellBottom' will be releasing on August 19. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi in the leading roles. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, the venture is directed by Ranjit Tewari.

(With Inputs From Pinkvilla)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine