Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 23, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Akshay Kumar Has A Divine Message For Fans

The actor uploaded a picturesque posts of himself with actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Satya Dev from the sets of film 'Ram Setu'.

Akshay Kumar Has A Divine Message For Fans
Actor Akshay Kumar in a still from 'Ram Setu'. | Instagram/akshaykumar

Trending

Akshay Kumar Has A Divine Message For Fans
outlookindia.com
2021-10-22T23:21:06+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 22 Oct 2021, Updated: 22 Oct 2021 11:21 pm

Actor Akshay Kumar updated fans about the shoot of his upcoming film 'Ram Setu' through his social media on Friday. The actor infromed about the wrap of the film's Ooty Schedule. 

The actor uploaded a scenic picture of himself along with co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Satya Dev. The trio looked lost as they set their gaze at something far in oblivion. 

 Besides this, Akshay Kumar also has  'Sooryavanshi' lined up for a Diwali release. He will also be seen in 'Bachchan Panday', 'Raksha Bandhan' and 'Gorkha'. The actor was recently seen in  'BellBottom'.

'Ram Setu' also stars actress Nushrratt Bharuccha. This film marks the Hindi debut of Telugu star Satya Dev, who recently gave the Hit Tollywood film 'Thimmarusu'.

 

 

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Akshay Kumar Mumbai Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

After Dubai, Ravi Teja To Shoot For 'Khiladi' Song In Muscat

After Dubai, Ravi Teja To Shoot For 'Khiladi' Song In Muscat

Trailer of Suriya's Tamil Film 'Jai Bhim' Released

Alec Baldwin Breaks Silence on Halyna Hutchins's Accidental Death

Prabhas To Launch English Teaser Of 'Radhe Shyam' On His Birthday

Donal Bisht: Inside ‘Bigg Boss 15’ Nobody Is There From Their Heart; They Are Just Faking Everything!

‘Bigg Boss’ To Contestants: Lose Rs 25 Lakhs From The Prize Money Or Get Out

'Rakshabadhan' Actress Vaishnavi Ganatra Is Inspired By Co-Star Ajay Sharma

Aamir Khan Trolled For His Latest Ad On Firecrackers

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Ananya Panday Appears Before NCB For Second Time; Denies Procuring Ganja For Aryan Khan

Ananya Panday Appears Before NCB For Second Time; Denies Procuring Ganja For Aryan Khan

Akshay Kumar's 'Bellbottom' Hits Theatre Screens Once Again As Cinema Halls Reopen In Maharashtra

Akshay Kumar's 'Bellbottom' Hits Theatre Screens Once Again As Cinema Halls Reopen In Maharashtra

Vikrant Massey: My Ideal Wedding Would Be The Perfect Balance Of Family And Close Friends Around

Vikrant Massey: My Ideal Wedding Would Be The Perfect Balance Of Family And Close Friends Around

Tahira Kashyap Pens A Poignant Note On Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Tahira Kashyap Pens A Poignant Note On Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Read More from Outlook

Global Hunger Index Might Not Be Flawless But India Still Needs To Take It As Warning

Global Hunger Index Might Not Be Flawless But India Still Needs To Take It As Warning

Jyotika Sood / The Centre has reacted angrily at the new Global Hunger Index, but experts say it should plug loopholes in the food delivery system.

Didi's 2-Day Goa Trip Not A 'Vacation' As TMC Pitches For 'Gonychi Navi Sakal'

Didi's 2-Day Goa Trip Not A 'Vacation' As TMC Pitches For 'Gonychi Navi Sakal'

Outlook Correspondent / West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's visit comes as the TMC appoints former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro as a national vice president.

No Pressure From BCCI: Ganguly On Kohli's Resignation

No Pressure From BCCI: Ganguly On Kohli's Resignation

PTI / Ganguly said that Kohli's decision to step down from T20 captaincy after the World Cup was his 'own decision'.

100 Crore Shots: How Modi Govt Scored Its Vaccination Goal In 280 Days

100 Crore Shots: How Modi Govt Scored Its Vaccination Goal In 280 Days

Outlook Web Desk / Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the feat as 'a journey from anxiety to assurance' that has made India stronger.

Advertisement