Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Ring In Her Birthday In Rome With Abhishek Bachchan And Aaradhya

Amitabh Bachchan hosted a Diwali party after 2 years at Jalsa in Mumbai with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. The who's who of Bollywood had attended the bash. Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Rani Mukerji, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted attending the party. Photos and videos from the party are all over social media. Aishwarya looked stunning in a red-colored work Indian dress. The actress will be turning a year older on 1st November 2019.

As per Mid-Day, according to a source, Aish is going to fly to Rome for her birthday. The source said that on Sunday, the Bachchans hosted a grand Diwali bash at home that went on till the wee hours of the morning. After a round of merry-making last night, Aishwarya, Abhishek and daughter Aaradhya will leave for Rome on Monday night. The doting husband Abhishek has planned a week-long holiday, which will be a mix of business and pleasure. Aishwarya has an event lined up in the Italian capital on October 30 to mark her 20-year association with a Swiss watch brand.

The source further added, "It will be a dual celebration as the brand officials have arranged a special birthday gala for her, with Abhishek and Aaradhya in attendance. After that, the trio will explore Rome and possibly the Vatican City over the next three days. He has already zeroed in on an exotic venue where they will ring in Ash's birthday on the night of October 31. Last year too, he had hosted a surprise birthday bash in Mumbai after which the trio headed to Goa for a getaway."

On the work front, Aishwarya is all set to reunite with filmmaker Mani Ratnam for Ponniyin Selvan.

