Advertisement
Friday, Nov 12, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Adivi Sesh: I Have A Pan-India Sensibility In The Way I Think And Act

As Telugu actor Adivi Sesh gears up to release his bilingual film 'Major', he always had a pan-Indian sensibility.

Adivi Sesh: I Have A Pan-India Sensibility In The Way I Think And Act
Actor Adivi Sesh | Instagram/adivisesh

Trending

Adivi Sesh: I Have A Pan-India Sensibility In The Way I Think And Act
outlookindia.com
2021-11-12T00:59:38+05:30
Yashika Mathur

Yashika Mathur

More stories from Yashika Mathur
View All

Published: 12 Nov 2021, Updated: 12 Nov 2021 12:59 am

Actor Adivi Sesh will soon be seen in bilingual film 'Major', which will release in Hindi and Telugu. As the movie marks his debut in Hindi cinema, the actor says he never felt confined to one language.
 
Adivi was born in Hyderabad but soon shifted to the US as a child. Growing up in California, the actor always had an inclination to cinema. 
 
Does his exposure to people from various ethinicity during his formative years help him now in connecting audience from different parts of the country? 
 
"I always thought that I had a pan Indian sensibility in my thinking, in the way I write or act. So, rather than me knowing how to adapt to Hindi audiences, I always think I am suited to a Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi audience. Just because of the way I have lived my life, my affinity for languages and also my thinking, is not necessarily rooted to one place," Adivi tells us. 
 
Since 'Major' marks his debut in the Hindi speaking film market, the actor reveals that he is not focused on the box office success only.
 
"I have never thought of my numbers. For me it's all about getting love of the audience. The kind of films I do be it 'Kshanam' or 'Goodachari', they work well for audiences anywhere in India, which is why my films get remade or dubbed in Hindi a lot. So, I thought, 'No more remakes, let us go there with my own project'.," says the actor's whose 2016 Telugu film 'Kshanam' was remade in Hindi as 'Baaghi 2'.
 
Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, 'Major' is set to release on February 11, 2022.
 
 

Tags

Yashika Mathur Adivi Sesh Hyderabad Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

From Devoleena Bhattacharjee to Puneett Chouksey: Television Stars Talk About Importance Of Education

From Devoleena Bhattacharjee to Puneett Chouksey: Television Stars Talk About Importance Of Education

Raghav Tiwari Had A Fan Moment As He Shot On Sets Of 'Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo'

Shah Rukh Khan Declines The Offer By International Media To Talk about Aryan’s Detention

Mallika Sherawat Reveals A Producer Once Wanted to Heat Chapatis On Her Waist For ‘Hot Song’

Ayushmann Khurrana: I Hope 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' Contributes to Bringing People Back To Theatres

Sanjay Dutt Becomes The Ambassador Of Zanzibar, Details Inside!

How Did Amitabh Bachchan React After Kapil Sharma Arrived Four Hours Late For 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13'

Pratik Gandhi: OTT Has Changed The Game For A Lot Of Actors Like Me

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Alec Baldwin Sued By 'Rust' Crew Member Over Fatal Film Set Shooting

Alec Baldwin Sued By 'Rust' Crew Member Over Fatal Film Set Shooting

'Squid Game' To Return On Netflix For Season 2, Confirms Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk

'Squid Game' To Return On Netflix For Season 2, Confirms Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk

Before Afsana Khan, These 5 ‘Bigg Boss’ Contestants Shocked Everyone With Their Weird Behaviour

Before Afsana Khan, These 5 ‘Bigg Boss’ Contestants Shocked Everyone With Their Weird Behaviour

Kangana Ranaut Opens Up About Her Plans To Get Married And Have Babies

Kangana Ranaut Opens Up About Her Plans To Get Married And Have Babies

Read More from Outlook

Why Millennials And Gen-Z Are Investing In Equities

Why Millennials And Gen-Z Are Investing In Equities

Team Outlook Money / No wonder the stock market has become a perfectly gamified ecosystem for youngsters who want to learn and earn, while having fun.

Pakistan Holds Meeting On Afghanistan With American, Chinese And Russian Diplomats

Pakistan Holds Meeting On Afghanistan With American, Chinese And Russian Diplomats

Seema Guha / The Pakistan move came soon after the NSA Ajit Doval meet on which was boycotted by Pakistan and China.

T20 WC, 2nd SF: AUS Stun PAK, Set Up Final Date With NZ

T20 WC, 2nd SF: AUS Stun PAK, Set Up Final Date With NZ

Jayanta Oinam / Australia chased down Pakistan's 176/4 with one over to spare for a five-wicket win in the second semi-final of ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

ED Arrests Former Punjab Congress Leader Sukhpal Khaira In Money Laundering Case

ED Arrests Former Punjab Congress Leader Sukhpal Khaira In Money Laundering Case

Harish Manav / The case against Khaira is part of ED's ongoing probe in the 2015 Fazilka drugs-smuggling case, in which 1800 grams of heroin, 24 gold biscuits, two weapons, 26 live cartridges, and two Pakistani SIM cards were seized.

Advertisement