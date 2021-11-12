Adivi Sesh: I Have A Pan-India Sensibility In The Way I Think And Act

Actor Adivi Sesh will soon be seen in bilingual film 'Major', which will release in Hindi and Telugu. As the movie marks his debut in Hindi cinema, the actor says he never felt confined to one language.

Adivi was born in Hyderabad but soon shifted to the US as a child. Growing up in California, the actor always had an inclination to cinema.

Does his exposure to people from various ethinicity during his formative years help him now in connecting audience from different parts of the country?

"I always thought that I had a pan Indian sensibility in my thinking, in the way I write or act. So, rather than me knowing how to adapt to Hindi audiences, I always think I am suited to a Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi audience. Just because of the way I have lived my life, my affinity for languages and also my thinking, is not necessarily rooted to one place," Adivi tells us.

Since 'Major' marks his debut in the Hindi speaking film market, the actor reveals that he is not focused on the box office success only.