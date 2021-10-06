Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 06, 2021
Adele Returns To Social Media After Nine Months; Shares Teaser Of Her Upcoming Single

The 33-year-old British singer returned to Twitter after nine months when she shared a short instrumental clip as the teaser video for her upcoming song titled, 'Easy On Me'.

Adele's next single 'Easy On Me, will release on October 15

Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 06 Oct 2021, Updated: 06 Oct 2021 11:08 am

Grammy award-winning singer Adele returned to social media after a nine-month-long hiatus, and also announced her upcoming single.  The 33-year-old British singer shared a short instrumental clip as the teaser video for the song titled, ‘Easy On Me’.

The teaser video comprises a clip of Adele in a monochrome setting as she drives a car on a lonely road. The 'When We Were Young' singer, with her perfectly lined eyeliner hits the road while jamming to the instrumental of the song. The video exudes a dramatic appeal as some of Adele’s musical sheets get scattered as she drives on a windy day. She announces the release date of the single, which has been slated to premiere on October 15.

Amidst the news of a new single, fans are also expecting her fourth studio album to follow sometime after the single releases. Previously, Rolling Stone reported that mysterious Billboards were popping up all over the world with the number 30 written on them. While the singer didn’t confirm whether the billboards have got to do anything with her releases, fans have predicted that her new album would have something to do with the mysterious number.

While we wait for Adele to drop her the news of releasing a new album, fans have already taken to Twitter to show their appreciation towards the singer regarding her comeback single Easy On Me, which has the signature Adele instruments playing in the background.

(With Inputs From Pinkvilla)

