Monday, Dec 13, 2021
'Jethalal' Dilip Joshi's Daughter Gets Married; 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Cast Comes To Celebrate

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actors recently attended Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal's daughter's wedding.

Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma cast attends Dilip Joshi's daughter's wedding. | Instagram

2021-12-13T16:32:46+05:30
Published: 13 Dec 2021, Updated: 13 Dec 2021 4:32 pm

Nitiya Joshi, the daughter of TV actor Dilip Joshi, recently got married in Mumbai. Dilip Kumar, who is best known for playing Jethalal in the long-running comedy programme 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', invited his co-stars and director Malav Rajda to his daughter's wedding ceremony, which turned out to be a star-studded celebration.

 
 
 
Rajda shared some pictures from the time on social media, writing, “Abt last night at @maakasamdilipjoshi daughter’s niyatis wedding….congratulations once again to the lovely couple n wishing them a very happy married life….I guess @palaksindhwani and @priyaahujarajda clicked more pics than the bride n the groom (sic)."

Sunanya Fozdar, Kush Shah, Samay Shah, Palak Sindhwani, Priya Rajda, Jennifer Mistry and others clicked candid pictures at Joshi's daughter’s wedding.

Earlier, there were videos of an elated Joshi at his daughter’s pre-wedding functions as he danced to the beats of the dhol and even sang amid the guests.

 
 
 
Meanwhile, there have been rumours that actor Raj Anadkat, who plays Tapu in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', will be quitting the show. While Anadkat has been silent on the rumours, a source indicates that it may have something to do with Munmun Dutta aka Babitaji's departure from the show earlier than expected, despite the two rejecting their supposed affair.

In 2017, Anadkat took over as Tapu from Bhavya Gandhi. After playing Dilip Joshi's on-screen son, he gained a huge following. Since the show's inception in 2008, Gandhi has played Tapu for nine years. There were also rumours earlier this year that Joshi, a veteran actor in the industry, was unhappy with Anadkat's on-set punctuality. Joshi, on the other hand, refuted any such claims at the time.

