Actor Pankaj Tripathi will be honoured with the Prestigious Diversity in Cinema Award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).

This award is for artists who have left their mark in the industry through their different roles, across all formats portraying incredible versatility with their varied performances. Some of the previous recipients of this award have been actors Frieda Pinto, Fawad Khan and filmmaker Onir amongst others.

At the festival, he has also been nominated for the Best Performance (Male) in the film category for ‘Ludo’ and for the Best Performance (Male) in Web series for ‘Mirzapur S2’. His short film ‘Laali’ has also made it to the festival this year.

“My intent is to perform to the best of my capabilities, and I am so grateful that my performances are appreciated by the audience. I am truly honoured and equally humbled to receive this award and it makes me very happy that such a prestigious film festival has recognised my work,” Tripathi said in a statement.

The festival’s director Mitu Bhowmick Lange adds, “We at IFFM are elated to present one of our highest awards to the prolific actor, Pankaj Tripathi. With his acting prowess and unsurpassed talent, he makes every character riveting. IFFM has always stood for diversity through cinema and Pankaj Tripathi is an embodiment of the same. He plays diverse roles with such finesse making him perfect for this award.”

The Diversity in Cinema award will be presented by the eminent Anurag Kashyap. He had directed Tripathi in the hit film ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ which, many in the industry feel, put Tripathi on the map and changed the course of his cinematic journey. Kashyap will be presenting the award in the presence of the Victorian Governor who will be the host of the evening.

