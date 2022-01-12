Advertisement
Thursday, Jan 13, 2022
Actor Hemant Birje And Wife Injured In Road Accident Near Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Actor Hemant Birje and his wife suffered minor injuries after their car met with an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

Bollywood actor Hemant Birje

2022-01-13T20:33:04+05:30
Published: 12 Jan 2022, Updated: 13 Jan 2022 8:33 pm

Film actor Hemant Birje, his wife Amana, and daughter Reshma suffered minor injuries after the car he was driving rammed into the road divider on Pune Mumbai Expressway at Urse toll booth near Pune on Tuesday night.

According to police officials, the accident happened when the 56-year-old actor along with his wife Amana and daughter Reshma were on their way to Pune from Mumbai after visiting some family members.

 Officials further stated that Birje and Amana suffered minor injuries while Reshma remained unhurt. Post-accident, they were immediately taken to the hospital. Giving an update about their health, officials said that both Birje and his wife are being treated at a nearby hospital. 

Around 9 pm, when they were near Urse toll booth, around 30 kilometers from Pune, the car rammed into the road divider as Birje lost control. The three occupants sustained minor injuries and were rushed to Pawana Hospital for treatment. Birje’s statement was later recorded by the police.

Birje has acted in several Hindi movies including the 1980s Bollywood films ‘Adventures of Tarzan’, 'Veerana', 'Kabrastan', 'Tahkhana', 'Aag Ke Sholay', 'Saugandh Geeta Ki', 'Commando' and many more. 

