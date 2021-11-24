Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 24, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Current Streaming Version Of Malayalam Film 'Churuli' Not Certified By CBFC

The Malayalam film, which is streaming digitally, has come under fire for excessive use of abusive language.

Current Streaming Version Of Malayalam Film 'Churuli' Not Certified By CBFC
According To The CBFC, The OTT Version Of Malayalam Film 'Churuli' Is Not It's Certified Version | Instagram/@churuli_movie

Trending

Current Streaming Version Of Malayalam Film 'Churuli' Not Certified By CBFC
outlookindia.com
2021-11-24T13:40:29+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 24 Nov 2021, Updated: 24 Nov 2021 1:40 pm

The Malayalam feature film 'Churuli,' which is being shown on the OTT platform SonyLiv, is not the certified version of the film, according to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Since the film 'Churuli', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, was published on SonyLiv on November 19, a portion of the public has been critical of the film's high quantity of foul words.

"It is hereby clarified for the general public's information that the Malayalam feature film 'Churuli,' which is being exhibited via OTT platform SonyLiv, is NOT the certified version of the film," Parvathy V, regional officer, CBFC Thiruvananthapuram, said in a statement.

According to The New Indian Express, CBFC has received complaints from the general public alleging that speculations and allegations about the feature film 'Churuli' are common in the media (particularly social media), and that "misinformation is being disseminated amongst the general public."

This was followed by a statement from the CBFC, according to the report.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

The statement read, "The Malayalam film titled 'Churuli' was certified A (Adult) with suitable excisions/modifications by CBFC via diligence in accordance with the Cinematograph Act, 1952, Cinematograph Certification Rules, 1983 and guidelines issued by the government of India."

The film is based on Vinoy Thomas' short storey Kaligeminarile Kuttavalikal, which premiered in Kerala during the International Film Festival of Kerala in February this year. S Hareesh of 'Meesha' fame wrote the screenplay.

According to Charles George, regional head of streaming company Neestream, displaying films via OTT does not require CBFC certification. While the CBFC grade is essential for theatre releases, the films must also meet the DMEC (Digital Media Ethics Code) classification, according to him.

 

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Kerala Movie Review CBFC Film Industry Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus' Will Have To Wait For The Right Time To Get A Release

Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus' Will Have To Wait For The Right Time To Get A Release

Lucky Ali Says Bhushan Kumar Shelved Album 'Kabhi Aisa Lagta Hai' After Disagreement Over Credits

'Jersey' Trailer: Shahid Kapoor Plays Struggling Ex-Cricketer, Confused Between The Game And Family

Kannada Film 'RangiTaranga' To Be Remade In Hindi By Komal Unawnay

Ritu Varma On Her Idea Of Romance: Small, Thoughtful Gestures Make Me Happy

Rubina Dilaik Isn’t Alone! Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hina Khan, Himanshi Khurana Were Also Fat-Shamed Recently

Abhishek Banerjee, Barkha Singh To Star In Raaj Shaandilyaa's 'Great Weddings of Munnes!'

Hailee Steinfeld Talks About Joining The Marvel Cinematic Universe In 'Hawkeye'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND Vs NZ 2021: India, New Zealand Cricketers Train Ahead Of First Test

IND Vs NZ 2021: India, New Zealand Cricketers Train Ahead Of First Test

K-Pop Band BTS Makes History At Star Studded American Music Awards of 2021

K-Pop Band BTS Makes History At Star Studded American Music Awards of 2021

Construction Of Ahmedabad's Umiya Dham Temple Begins In Gujarat Amid The Twinkle Of Diyas

Construction Of Ahmedabad's Umiya Dham Temple Begins In Gujarat Amid The Twinkle Of Diyas

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Aftab Shivdasani On Aryan Khan Case: I Respect The Law And I Hope That The Right Decision Will Be Taken

Aftab Shivdasani On Aryan Khan Case: I Respect The Law And I Hope That The Right Decision Will Be Taken

‘The Matrix Resurrections’: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares First Look From The Film

‘The Matrix Resurrections’: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares First Look From The Film

Prasoon Joshi: OTT Is An Emerging Medium, We Don't Know How Entertainment Happening Through Internet Will Evolve

Prasoon Joshi: OTT Is An Emerging Medium, We Don't Know How Entertainment Happening Through Internet Will Evolve

'Ray Donovan' Set To Release In January, Showtime Releases Finale Trailer

'Ray Donovan' Set To Release In January, Showtime Releases Finale Trailer

Read More from Outlook

Private Cryptocurrencies: Why Bitcoin, Ethereum Investors Need Not Panic

Private Cryptocurrencies: Why Bitcoin, Ethereum Investors Need Not Panic

Harsh Kumar, Pushpita Dey / According to some definitions, most of the larger cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, may not come under the ambit.

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Shailaja Menon, N. Sukumar / Adoptive parents share their experiences with adoption in India and its social, cultural and bureaucratic bottlenecks.

Men's Junior Hockey World Cup: Champions India Upbeat At Home

Men's Junior Hockey World Cup: Champions India Upbeat At Home

Koushik Paul / FIH Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup defending champions India start vs France on November 24 at Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Stadium. Get live streaming details here.

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Ashutosh Sharma / When PM Narendra Modi announced the decision to repeal the three contentious farm laws on November 19, many media houses and political pundits couldn't wrap their heads around it.

Advertisement