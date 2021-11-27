Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 27, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Abhishek Bachchan Talks About Replacing Saswata Chatterjee In 'Bob Biswas'

“Before discussing the topic and passing judgments, why not see the movie first, then decide. If the movie hasn't been made well, then 10,000 such allegations are justified and we will have to accept it,” said actor Abhishek Bachchan.

Abhishek Bachchan Talks About Replacing Saswata Chatterjee In 'Bob Biswas'
Abhishek Bachchan on replacing Saswata Chatterjee in 'Bob Biswas.' | Instagram

Trending

Abhishek Bachchan Talks About Replacing Saswata Chatterjee In 'Bob Biswas'
outlookindia.com
2021-11-27T19:48:06+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 27 Nov 2021, Updated: 27 Nov 2021 7:48 pm

Abhishek Bachchan's next theatrical release is based on the contract assassin 'Bob Biswas', who was first seen in Vidya Balan's 'Kahaani.' The role was earlier essayed by Actor Saswata Chatterjee. In a recent interview, Bachchan talked about replacing Chatterjee in the film and explained why people should hold their judgement until they see 'Bob Biswas.'

In an interview with BollywoodLife, Abhishek Bachchan finally talked about replacing Saswata Chatterjee in 'Bob Biswas,' the spinoff of Vidya Balan's highly successful thriller, 'Kahaani.' Opening up on why people should hold their judgement until they've seen 'Bob Biswas,' Bachchan said, “Before discussing the topic and passing judgments, why not see the movie first, then decide. If the movie hasn't been made well, then 10,000 such allegations are justified and we will have to accept it. You, see the film, then decide.”

Elaborating on the essential aspect of commerce and art while creating a film, the actor added, “Having said that, we also have to understand, this is commercial art. There are financial decisions that we're making, you have to find that balance between commerce and art – that could be in casting, production, or mounting, right? That debate will go on forever, the point is we forget one very small aspect – choice, it's her choice (pointing to Diya Annapurna Ghosh, the Director, who was also a part of the interview). She was very clear that this is a new world she wants, so we forget that.”

He continued, “Sujoy (Sujoy Ghosh) made a movie called 'Kahaani,' which had a character called 'Bob Biswas,' which was played brilliant by Saswata (Saswata Chatterjee). It's so brilliant because even after 10 years, that 8-minute role is being talked about. We're not trying to replace him, improve on what he did or ruin his work. We've made another story. Many years ago, Sujoy had spoken to me about a contract killer and policeman and I want you to play the contract killer. But, I had to shoot for 'Bol Bachchan' in 2-3 months and couldn't do it. So, he said that he'll make another movie and he made Kahaani and that contract killer was 'Bob Biswas.' Now, I didn't know that, he told me much later that he had approached me for that role. That's okay, I think he made a great film with 'Kahaani.' But that was the film he wanted to make.”

Describing how and why this film needs to be seen from a totally different prospect, Abhishek Bachchan said, “When he wrote this film, he was very clear that he needed a re-interpretation of this part and he gave to Diya to make. Now, she brings her interpretation to it. You have to allow a person to have the freedom of choice of their own creativity. And she saw Bob in me. We're still talking about Saswata's work because he already immortalised it. All we're saying is see this Bob from a fresh perspective.”

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

'Bob Biswas' is produced by Gauri Khan, Sujoy Ghosh, and Gaurav Verma. It is directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh and written by Sujoy Ghosh. The film will premiere on Zee5 on December 3rd.

The actor will also appear in other projects such as 'Dasvi' and 'Breathe Season 3' in addition to 'Bob Biswas'.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Abhishek Bachchan Saswata Chatterjee Sujoy Ghosh Mumbai Bollywood Actor/Actress Movies Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

North Korean Man Sentenced To Death For Smuggling 'Squid Game' Into the country

North Korean Man Sentenced To Death For Smuggling 'Squid Game' Into the country

Tara Sutaria Opens Up About Her First Meeting With Ahan Shetty: We Read Lines From 'The Dirty Picture'

Twinkle Khanna Sings Adele's 'Easy On Me,' Shares Video On Social Media

Akshay Kumar Opens Up On Working With ‘Atrangi Re’ Director Aanand L Rai For Third Time

Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa Send Sweet Boxes To Friends Who Couldn't Attend Their Wedding

Disha Patani Attends 'Antim' Screening; Netizens Suspect She Underwent A Nose Job

John Abraham Reveals How His Chest Split Apart After He Got Kicked By A Boxer

As 'Milli' Wraps Up, Janhvi Kapoor Shares Her Experience Of Working With Father Boney Kapoor

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Protests Through The Artists’ Eyes- A Series Of Artwork From Our Latest Issue

Protests Through The Artists’ Eyes- A Series Of Artwork From Our Latest Issue

A Year In Protest

A Year In Protest

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: New Zealand Openers Dominate India On Day 2

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: New Zealand Openers Dominate India On Day 2

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Following Sonu Sood's Assistance, Dhanush And Vishnu Manchu Aid Choreographer Sivasankar

Following Sonu Sood's Assistance, Dhanush And Vishnu Manchu Aid Choreographer Sivasankar

Swara Bhasker Set To Adopt A Child

Swara Bhasker Set To Adopt A Child

This 'Baahubali' star to host 'Bigg Boss Tamil' In Absence Of Kamal Haasan

This 'Baahubali' star to host 'Bigg Boss Tamil' In Absence Of Kamal Haasan

Bichu Thirumala, The Malayalam Lyricist, Passes Away

Bichu Thirumala, The Malayalam Lyricist, Passes Away

Read More from Outlook

Ordinary People And Their Tales Of Incredible Courage

Ordinary People And Their Tales Of Incredible Courage

Mrinal Pande / In ordinary people live extraordinary tales of courage that speak truth to power

Uttar Pradesh: One Week On, Mystery Shrouds Death Of 3 Dalit Girls

Uttar Pradesh: One Week On, Mystery Shrouds Death Of 3 Dalit Girls

Ashutosh Sharma / The post-mortem report said that the three girls died 'when they got crushed after coming in front of a train that was passing through'.

ISL LIVE, Kolkata Derby: East Bengal 0-3 ATK Mohun Bagan

ISL LIVE, Kolkata Derby: East Bengal 0-3 ATK Mohun Bagan

Jayanta Oinam / Last year's finalists ATK Mohun Bagan start favourites against East Bengal tonight. Get here EB vs ATKMB ISL live scores and updates.

‘Clock Can Be Reversed In J&K After Farm Laws Repeal’

‘Clock Can Be Reversed In J&K After Farm Laws Repeal’

Naseer Ganai / Former Chief Minister and Member Parliament Dr Farooq Abdullah:'The restoration of early statehood and Article 370 is the only way forward. Otherwise, Kashmiris will continue to bleed and there will be hardly any progress in this part of the world'.

Advertisement