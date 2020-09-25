8 Engaging Things On OTT Networks To Watch This Weekend

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare - starring Konkona Sen Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar, Vikrant Messy, and Amol Parashar, Dolly Kitty Or Woh Chamakte Sitare explores the topsy turvy world of two cousins, Dolly and Kitty. Kajal, a small town girl aspiring to lead an independent life comes to stay with her cousin Dolly while looking for a job. Dolly on the other hand is seen to leading an ideal family life with her husband and two kids, but underneath she is living an unpassionate married life. On their individual roads to freedom both come across a series of pleasant and unpleasant experiences but what makes it worthwhile is how they deal with it. The film explores numerous tabooed topics like woman’s sexual desires, family relationships, compromises, empowerment, and being unapologetic about your choices. The film is currently streaming on Netflix.