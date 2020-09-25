8 Engaging Things On OTT Networks To Watch This Weekend

The new dawn of OTT platforms opens us to a whole new world of entertainment, where you have easy access to an amazing range of movies, shows, and series. From chick flick, rom coms and sitcoms to intriguing sci-fi and whodunit thrillers, these platforms serve an assorted platter to cover all your moods. But with this abundance of content also comes the confusion regarding what to watch. The question like - Is every show or movie streaming on these platforms worth our time? often leaves us overwhelmed and spoiled for choice. To ease the conundrum here is a list of eight interesting series and films that will leave a lasting impression on your mind. So butter the popcorn, grab your drinks, and get ready to explore the fun world of OTT entertainment-
Sacred Games - Sacred Games is based on the 2006 novel of Vikram Chandra. The show is set in Mumbai where Sartaj Singh a police officer receives an anonymous call from a gangster Ganesh Gaitonde. Soon Sartaj starts his unending chase after Gaitonde which becomes a dangerous cat and mouse game. The show further reveals the corrupt standards of Indian law enforcement and trappings of the underworld. The IMDb rating for Sacred Games is 8.7/10 and the show is streaming on Netflix.
MR. ROBOT - starring Rami Malek, Christian Slater, and Carly Chaikin, MR. ROBOT is an astounding thriller. The story revolves around a brilliant introverted young programmer named Elliot who lives as a cyber-security engineer by day and a vigilante hacker by night. Elliot also happens to suffer from a psychological condition very similar to schizophrenia which he cautiously keeps under control by taking both legal and illegal drugs and by regularly visiting his therapist. Elliot finds himself in an unforeseen predicament when a middle-aged man going by the name of Mr. Robot who is also a mysterious leader of an underground hacker group hires Elliot to take down the multinational firm, he is paid to protect. Under the influence of his personal beliefs, Elliot finds it hard to resist his compelling urge to take down the heads of multinational companies he believes are running the world. The IMDb rating for Mr. Robot is 8.5/10 and you can watch the series on Prime Videos.
Cargo - starring Vikrant Messy, Shweta Tripathi, and Nandu Yadav, Cargo is a feature film debut of Arati Yadav. Exploring a relatively fresh concept of reincarnation, Cargo is a story of Prahastha (Vikrant Messy) who is stationed into a spaceship to prepare Cargo - the recently deceased human for rebirth. He guides them through the underworld, heals them, wipes their memories, and prepares them for a new life on earth. His monotonous life receives a major disruption when he is joined by another female astronaut Yuviksha (Shweta Tripathi) on the spaceship. Yuviksha with her promising role brings a happy twist to his otherwise monotonous life. Cargo is a slick sci-fi that will keep you entertained throughout. The drama film is currently streaming on Netflix.
Paatal Lok - Ranked as best Hindi film/series of 2020 by HuffPost India, Paatal Lok is undoubtedly one of the best psychological thrillers you will come across on OTT platforms. The story starts with a poverty-stricken cop landing in a case where four suspects are arrested for attempting to assassinate a prime time journalist. The development of the story leads the cop into the dark netherworld - ‘Paatal Lok’ where he discovers shocking truths from the past of these four suspects. The IMDb rating for Paatal Lok is 7.8/10 and you can watch the series on Amazon Prime as the show is Amazon original show.
Masaba Masaba - directed by Sonam Nair, Masaba Masaba outshines as perfect sitcoms to be watched on lazy weekends. Starring iconic fashion designer Masaba Gupta, ageless actress Neena Gupta, and Neil Bhoopalam, Masaba Masaba revolves around the dramatic relationship of real-life mother-daughter duo, Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta. The two enjoys a very public relationship, from Neena Gupta modeling clothes for Masaba’s cloth label to Masaba reposting her mother’s post where she unhesitatingly asked for work, the two have always come to each other’s rescue. In the series, both play various versions of themselves and gives a sneak peek into their lives in fashion and films. Masaba Masaba is currently streaming on Netflix.
Breathe Into The Shadows - one major question into which the series dwells into is “ how far can a parent go to save their child?”. A 6-year-old-daughter of Dr, Abhinash Sabhrawal gets kidnapped by a mysterious masked man who asks for an odd ransom. Dr. Avinash must kill someone to save the life of her daughter. Meanwhile, senior inspector Kabir Sawant from the Delhi crime branch starts investigating the rise of murders and kidnapping, and meet Avinash. Setting the tone of a dark and murky thriller, Breathe Into The Shadows will keep you to the edge of your seat till the very end. The IMDb rating of Breathe Into The Shadows is 7.7/10 and is streaming on Amazon Prime.
Raat Akeli Hai - directed by Honey Trehan, Raat Akeli Hai is a complicated yet engaging murder mystery. Jatil Yadav ( Nawazuddin Siddiqui) is a small-town cop who is sent to investigate the death of politician Raghuveer Singh. As he reaches the house of the politician, inspects the crime scene, and interrogates his secretive family members, it becomes evident to him that all of them are hiding something and they all carry probable reasons to murder the old man. Nawazuddin as always is effortless in his role, others are perfectly matching his pace and blending in well. The film flows at a singular flow and doesn’t rush to tell the story, the aspect you are sure to enjoy most about the film. A locked-room murder mystery embedded with a complex family drama, Raat Keli Hai serves a wholesome entertainment and is currently streaming on Netflix.
- Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare - starring Konkona Sen Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar, Vikrant Messy, and Amol Parashar, Dolly Kitty Or Woh Chamakte Sitare explores the topsy turvy world of two cousins, Dolly and Kitty. Kajal, a small town girl aspiring to lead an independent life comes to stay with her cousin Dolly while looking for a job. Dolly on the other hand is seen to leading an ideal family life with her husband and two kids, but underneath she is living an unpassionate married life. On their individual roads to freedom both come across a series of pleasant and unpleasant experiences but what makes it worthwhile is how they deal with it. The film explores numerous tabooed topics like woman’s sexual desires, family relationships, compromises, empowerment, and being unapologetic about your choices. The film is currently streaming on Netflix.
