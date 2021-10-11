Advertisement
Monday, Oct 11, 2021
5 Most Underrated Songs From Amitabh Bachchan’s Films

As Amitabh Bachchan turns 79, here are some of his most underrated songs in the recent past, which are a must have on your playlists even today.

Published: 11 Oct 2021, Updated: 11 Oct 2021 11:38 am

Amitabh Bachchan has had numerous major successes throughout the course of his five-decade career. When he mouthed his dialogues on the screen, his rich baritone voice delivered a powerful impact. Bachchan's name is also linked with numerous great songs that have gone on to reach cult status in Bollywood, owing to his voice and acting abilities.

While some of his songs brilliantly portrayed love, others, with their Indo-Western melodies and rapid tempo, went on to become trendsetters. Though there isn't enough space to choose the finest songs from Bachchan's career because they are all so outstanding, we have created a list of 5 songs that are vastly underrated. Have a look:

Piddly Si Baatein (Shamitabh)

Because of Amitabh Bachchan's antics on a toilet seat, this is an incredibly unique love track. ‘Piddly’ is another masterpiece of musical compositions by music director Ilaiyaaraja, sung by Big B himself in his gruffy yet enormously powerful baritone. All of the essential aspects of the maestro's composition, such as orchestra and moderate techno rhythms, are present here, but Ilaiyaraaja enables Bachchan's easy singing to take centre stage. Despite some heartfelt lyrics by Swanand Kirkire, the song never attempts to sound like a nice romance ballad. Instead, the song relies on Big B's vocal style to set it apart from other love songs.

To watch the movie, 'Shamitabh', click here.

Jaane Do Na (Cheeni Kum)

Singer Shreya Ghoshal's ‘Jaane Do Naa’ begins with a long piano prelude, and the production values of this piece are outstanding, with well-composed interludes and accompaniments. Another light and brief piece by music director Ilaiyaraaja, who puts a lot of effort into the musical orchestration and arrangements. Ghoshal's lovely and soft vocals are featured once more on the track.

To listen to all songs from 'Cheeni Kum', click here.

Cheeni Kum (Cheeni Kum)

The title track, ‘Cheeni Kum’, is intoxicating and addicting to the core, blending singer Shreya Ghoshal's refreshing voice with music composer Ilaiyaraaja's rapid shifting melody. Ghoshal's performance of this light crafted tune is packed with a racy tempo and superb orchestration. Her voice shines as she pronounces 'Cheeni Kum' in the sweetest way imaginable. The composer does not overlook any component of his music and scores in all areas. The high-pitched 'antara' adds the necessary twist to the tune. The constantly flowing melody adds additional funk, while the interludes showcase an assortment of instruments, including the saxophone, all played superbly.

To listen to all songs from 'Cheeni Kum', click here.

Sooni Sooni (Cheeni Kum)

In the male version of 'Cheeni Kum’, named ‘Sooni Sooni’, the experienced music director Ilaiyaraaja, takes the title track to new heights. Except for the obvious beat of the original song, this one is excellent. A slower speed is used as the mood shifts from contagious funky to more calm. Singer Vijay Prakash is in command of the song, and his voice expresses the feelings he wants to portray. The composer uses an ear-pleasing pop background sound for the orchestration while replacing the interludes with simpler melodic notes.

To listen to all songs from 'Cheeni Kum', click here.

Tak Dhina Din (Aladin)

The title track of the ‘Aladin’, ‘Tak Dhina Din’ is sung by Shankar Mahadevan and Shaan. It begins with a boom and is full of energy. The pace is kept up throughout. Patches of the Vishal-Shekhar’s hallmark appear in bits and spurts, but generally, you get another stirring déjà vu with this song, which has a well-done singing duet by Shankar Mahadevan and Shaan. Also, the lyrics, written by Vishal Dadlani and Anvita Dutt Guptan, keep up the mood.

To watch the movie, 'Aladin', click here.

Tags

Prateek Sur Amitabh Bachchan Mumbai Bollywood Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor Bollywood Veteran Actor Art & Entertainment
