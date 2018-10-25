Enforcement Directorate Raids Amnesty International Office In Bengaluru

﻿
Officials said the searches are being conducted under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and the central probe agency is looking for documents.

Outlook Web Bureau 25 October 2018
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Thursday conducted searches at two locations here in connection with a foreign exchange contravention case against human rights watchdog Amnesty International India, officials said.

The ED, they said, is looking at a possible and alleged violation of the FEMA linked to an earlier Union home ministry's probe into the NGO's accounts related to Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) funds.

The agency, sometimes back, has frozen over a dozen bank accounts of environmental NGO Greenpeace and its linked entity after it conducted searches at their premises in Bengaluru on charges of alleged forex violations.

