'Either Modi Ji No Longer Respects RSS' Views Or...': Priyanka Gandhi Targets BJP Over J&K

Congress general-secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led dispensation at the Centre, saying either Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government didn't respect RSS' views that all issues should be resolved through "cordial dialogue" or they didn't believe there was an "issue" in Jammu and Kashmir.

Priyanka was referring to a tweet by RSS in which it clarified that it supported reservation to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, OBCs and economically backward, hours after Congress and BSP targetted Mohan Bhagwat who pitched for a harmonious conversation between those in favour and against reservation.

Statement by Shri Arun Kumar ji, Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh, RSS : pic.twitter.com/QggNE67mcD — RSS (@RSSorg) August 19, 2019

The RSS tweet further said that Bhagwat was merely underlining the significance of resolving all issues in the society through "cordial dialogue".

Reacting to this, Priyanka said: "So the RSS has declared in a tweet that all 'issues in the society' should be resolved through cordial dialogue? I suppose either Modiji and his government no longer respect the RSS's views or they don't believe that there is an "issue" in Jammu and Kashmir. Interesting."

I suppose either Modiji and his government no longer respect the RSS’s views or they don’t believe that there is an “issue” in Jammu and Kashmir. Interesting.... — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 19, 2019

The Congress has been a vociferous critic of the Centre's decision to scrap Jammu and Kashmir's special status claiming the people of the state and local leaders weren't taken into confidence on such a crucial subject.

Jammu and Kashmir was placed under an unprecedented security cover and curfew-like restrictions on August 4, a day before the Centre Article 370 and divided the state into two union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Meanwhile, Bhagwat's call for a conversation on reservation drew ire from BSP supremo Mayawati too.

In a tweet, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, "The RSS saying that there should be open-hearted debate pertaining to reservation given to SC/ST/OBC, generates a dangerous situation of doubt, which is not at all needed".

She also said, "Reservation is a humanitarian and constitutional provision, and disturbing it is injustice and improper. It would be better if the Sangh sheds its anti-reservation mindset."