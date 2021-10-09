Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 09, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Mayawati To Write To EC Urging Ban Of Media Outlets' Pre-Poll Surveys From 6 Months Before Elections

'Soon, a letter will be written to the Election Commission that surveys in the garb of business, by media organisations and other agencies be banned six months before the elections, so that the polls in the particular state are not influenced,' she said.

Mayawati To Write To EC Urging Ban Of Media Outlets' Pre-Poll Surveys From 6 Months Before Elections
Representational Image | PTI

Trending

Mayawati To Write To EC Urging Ban Of Media Outlets' Pre-Poll Surveys From 6 Months Before Elections
outlookindia.com
2021-10-09T14:03:31+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 09 Oct 2021, Updated: 09 Oct 2021 2:03 pm

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Saturday said on Saturday that she will write to the Election Commission urging ban on pre-poll surveys by media organisations and other agencies from six months prior to any election in abid to rule out the possibilities of political influence on the poll results. 

Addressing the 15th death anniversary of BSP founder Kanshi Ram here at the Kanshiram Smarak Sthal, Mayawati demanded that Bharat Ratna be given to the late Dalit leader and added that people in Uttar Pradesh have made up their mind on changing power in the state.

"Soon, a letter will be written to the Election Commission that surveys in the garb of business, by media organisations and other agencies be banned six months before the elections, so that the polls in the particular state are not influenced," she said.

"You know that when the Assembly elections in West Bengal were going on, surveys were showing that Mamata Banerjee was trailing, but when the results came, it was the opposite. Those who were dreaming of (gaining) power, their dreams were shattered, and Mamata (Banerjee) staged a comeback with a huge majority. Hence, you should not be misled by these surveys," the BSP chief told the public.

Mayawati's remarks came a day after a news channel in a survey showed that the BJP is poised to win the most number of seats in UP in the upcoming 2022 Assembly polls, and retain power.

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

She also said the BJP-led Centre and UP governments are using the state machinery to make the atmosphere in their favour.

"It is also known to everyone that when these tactics do not work, then that party (BJP) will eventually give the election a Hindu-Muslim colour, and try to take full political advantage in its garb. Elections have to be fought keeping this in mind," she said.

Without naming any party, Mayawati also said, "There are small parties and organisations, which may contest the elections alone or jointly. Their job is not to win the polls, but to give advantage to the ruling party from behind the scene, to realise their own vested interest. Hence, people of these castes and communities should not come under the influence of these parties and organisations."

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar had claimed last month that Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad will soon be a part of the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha and a formal announcement in this regard will be made at a rally on October 27.

The morcha is a front of like-minded political parties led by Rajbhar, a former BJP ally.

The AIMIM had recently announced that it would contest 100 seats in the state assembly polls next year by tying up with Rajbhar-led SBSP and its Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha.

Rajbhar, who was a cabinet minister in the Yogi Adityanath government, had resigned before the Lok Sabha polls in 2019. He had later launched the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha as a political front of smaller parties. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Mayawati Lucknow Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Election Commission Pre-Poll Surveys Media National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

India Fears Bigger Geopolitical Conflict As China's Build-Up In Eastern Ladakh Continues

India Fears Bigger Geopolitical Conflict As China's Build-Up In Eastern Ladakh Continues

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Case: Union Minister Ajay Mishra's Son Ashish Appears Before SIT

Biden Moves To Address Delays In Green Card Processing, Thousands Of Indians To Benefit In US

India’s Active Covid-19 Cases Decline To Lowest In 206 Days

Mamata To Lead TMC's Campaign For Bengal Bypolls, Nusrat Jahan, Babul Supriyo Not In list

Gurjar Leader Who Defaced Yogi’s Name On Mihir Bhoj’s Statue Gets Bail, Accuses UP Police Of Double Standards

Take Rs 90 Lakh, Return My Son: Father Of Youngest Victim In Lakhimpur Kheri On Govt Compensation

No Arrest Without Evidence: UP CM Yogi Adityanath On Lakhimpur Kheri Case

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Mumbai Indians Eliminated From IPL 2021 Despite Win Vs SRH

Mumbai Indians Eliminated From IPL 2021 Despite Win Vs SRH

India Celebrates Air Force Day 2021 With Parades And Acrobatic Displays

India Celebrates Air Force Day 2021 With Parades And Acrobatic Displays

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

How CSK Quickie Deepak Chahar Bowled A Maiden Over!

How CSK Quickie Deepak Chahar Bowled A Maiden Over!

Advertisement

More from India

Prashant Kishor's Message For Cong After Lakhimpur Violence Leads To Twitter War

Prashant Kishor's Message For Cong After Lakhimpur Violence Leads To Twitter War

Nobody Above Law: BJP president J P Nadda On Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Case

Nobody Above Law: BJP president J P Nadda On Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Case

Narendra Modi Will Be Elected PM Again In 2024 Elections: Amit Shah

Narendra Modi Will Be Elected PM Again In 2024 Elections: Amit Shah

In Cornering Congress Over ‘Dynastic Politics’, BJP Wrecking Its Ship In Himachal By-Polls

In Cornering Congress Over ‘Dynastic Politics’, BJP Wrecking Its Ship In Himachal By-Polls

Read More from Outlook

India Fears Bigger Geopolitical Conflict As China's Build-Up In Eastern Ladakh Continues

India Fears Bigger Geopolitical Conflict As China's Build-Up In Eastern Ladakh Continues

Outlook Web Desk / Chief of Army Staff Gen MM Naravane anticipates rise of a LOC like situation if the Chinese military maintains the deployment through the second winter.

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Union Minister Ajay Mishra's Son Ashish Appears Before SIT

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Union Minister Ajay Mishra's Son Ashish Appears Before SIT

Outlook Web Desk / Farmers claimed Ashish Mishra was in one of the vehicles that mowed down protestors, an allegation denied by him and his father who say they can produce evidence to prove he was at an event.

Five Reasons Why Mumbai Indians Went Bust In IPL 2021

Five Reasons Why Mumbai Indians Went Bust In IPL 2021

Soumitra Bose, Koushik Paul / Mumbai Indians won their final IPL 2021 league match against Sunrisers Hyderabad but that was not enough for the defending champions.

Take Rs 90 Lakh, Return My Son: Father Of Youngest Victim Of Lakhimpur Kheri Violence

Take Rs 90 Lakh, Return My Son: Father Of Youngest Victim Of Lakhimpur Kheri Violence

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / 'He was my only son. I can arrange to pay double the amount that the government has paid as compensation to each family, provided it can bring back my 19-year-son,' said Satnam Singh.

Advertisement