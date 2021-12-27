Advertisement
Monday, Dec 27, 2021
Don't feel any such need: Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha On The Need For Reviewing AFSPA in J&K

LG Sinha outright rejected apprehensions among some political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir about demographic change in the union territory.

Don't feel any such need: Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha On The Need For Reviewing AFSPA in J&K
Don't feel any such need: Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha On The Need For Reviewing AFSPA in J&K

Don't feel any such need: Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha On The Need For Reviewing AFSPA in J&K
2021-12-27T19:17:40+05:30
Published: 27 Dec 2021, Updated: 27 Dec 2021 7:17 pm

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha  emphasised that, there is no need to set up a panel in the union territory,  for reviewing  the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA)

Sinha was asked if Jammu and Kashmir feels the need to set up a panel to review or repeal the AFSPA as is beng done in Nagaland. "Do not be concerned about it. I am looking into it. I do not feel any such need (to set up panel to review it)," Sinha told a press conference here.

The Centre on Sunday constituted a high-level committee, headed by a secretary-rank officer, to examine the possibility of lifting the controversial Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in Nagaland, apparently to soothe the rising tension in the northeastern state following the killing of 14 civilians.

In bid to address such apprehension, the Lt. Governor  said, a large chunk of local youth have been given employment in hydro power, tunnel and road projects in J&K. He said it is an attempt to incite people. "We will take people on board," he said.

In his address earlier in the day to the first ever investment summit, the LG said attempt to create hindrance will be dealt with. 

"We will bring down the wall of hindrance (in the development journey of Jammu and Kashmir). We will take swift steps in this development journey," he said.

He, however, advised investors to take on board people of Jammu and Kashmir.

 (With PTI Inputs)

Manoj Sinha India J&K: Jammu & Kashmir AFSPA Kashmir Issue Indian Army
