Director Karan Johar Attends Paris Fashion Week, In Style

Karan Johar, in an uber stylish ensemble bejeweled the look with a silver Prada accessory, setting new fashion goals for men.

Outlook Web Bureau 25 September 2018
Karan Johar's PFW Outfit accessorised with Prada neckpiece
Karan Johar on Tuesday shared various photographs and videos from the Gucci show at the gala, where he made a fashion statement himself.

Filmmaker Karan Johar stepped out in a bedazzling uber stylish ensemble for a Gucci show at the Paris Fashion Week

The "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil" director looked chic in a grey check blazer, accompanied with black pants and big black frames.

Karan added more style to the outfit with a bespectacled look and a silver Prada neck accessory, setting new fashion goals for men.

The 46-year-old also posted a photo with his famous pout, and he was accompanied by K-pop artiste Kim Jong-in, the EXO band member famously known as Kai, at the PFW 2018.

Karan attended the theatrical curtain raiser on the first day of PFW, in which brands like Gucci and Dior unveiled their collections.

