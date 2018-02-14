The Website
Sports

Dipa Karmakar Not Ready For Commonwealth Games, Says Her Coach

Outlook Web Bureau
Courtesy: Facebook
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar's coach has said that the Agartala athlete is not prepared to compete at the Commonwealth Games.

It now appears that she will miss the prestigious multi-nation event starting from April 4 in Australia.

Karmakar, who won historic fourth spot at the 2016 Rio Olympics, opted out of the three-day selection trials that started in New Delhi on Monday.

Her coach, Bishweshwar Nandi, told ANI, "Deepa karmakar's performance is not up to the mark, that's why as a coach I have decided not to send her for the Commonwealth Games. I told her that if your performance is not good and up to the mark then there is no point of going for the Games."

"I have asked her to prepare herself for the Asian Games," he added.

Karmakar won a bronze medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and the Asian Championships, becoming the first Indian female gymnast to do so in the history of the Games.

The 24-year-old is one of the only five women who have successfully landed the 'Produnova', which is regarded as the most difficult vault currently performed in women's gymnastics.

Karmakar suffered a knee injury while practicing for the trails of Asian Championships 2017. She immediately underwent an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) surgery in April last year and has been out of action since then.

(ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau
