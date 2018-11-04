﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Delhi’s Signature Bridge Inaugurated, Opens To Public Tomorrow

Delhi’s Signature Bridge Inaugurated, Opens To Public Tomorrow

The project aims to reduce travel time and traffic congestion between the north-eastern and northern parts of the national capital.

Outlook Web Bureau 04 November 2018
Delhi’s Signature Bridge Inaugurated, Opens To Public Tomorrow
File Photo
Delhi’s Signature Bridge Inaugurated, Opens To Public Tomorrow
outlookindia.com
2018-11-04T19:13:37+0530
Related Stories

Delhi's new Signature Bridge was inaugurated on Sunday.  The long-awaited Signature Bridge will open for the public on November 4.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal unveiled the bridge. The project aims to reduce travel time and traffic congestion between the north-eastern and northern parts of the national capital.

The bridge, built over the Yamuna River, will be the first asymmetrical cable-stayed bridge in India.

The bridge also includes a glass-steel observation deck at the top of the bride, although it will not be available for public use for at least another three months, according to media reports. The deck offers a panoramic view of the city.

The project was announced in 2004, although a number of delays and budget modifications led to the project being delayed several times.

The 575-metre bride will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on November 4, following which, it will be open for public use.

 

(With inputs and ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Signature Bridge National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : LIVE: IND Vs WI, 1st T20I – India Win Toss, Bowl First; Krunal Pandya Make Debut
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters