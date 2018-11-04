Delhi’s Signature Bridge Inaugurated, Opens To Public Tomorrow

Delhi's new Signature Bridge was inaugurated on Sunday. The long-awaited Signature Bridge will open for the public on November 4.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal unveiled the bridge. The project aims to reduce travel time and traffic congestion between the north-eastern and northern parts of the national capital.

The bridge, built over the Yamuna River, will be the first asymmetrical cable-stayed bridge in India.

The bridge also includes a glass-steel observation deck at the top of the bride, although it will not be available for public use for at least another three months, according to media reports. The deck offers a panoramic view of the city.

The project was announced in 2004, although a number of delays and budget modifications led to the project being delayed several times.

