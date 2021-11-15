Advertisement
Monday, Nov 15, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Delhi Pollution: Kids Have Missed School For At Least 26 Days In Last 5 Years

In the last 5 years, school shutdowns due to air pollution in Delhi have cost the kids of Delhi and surrounding areas of NCR, at least 26 days of education.

Delhi Pollution: Kids Have Missed School For At Least 26 Days In Last 5 Years
Representational Image | PTI

Trending

Delhi Pollution: Kids Have Missed School For At Least 26 Days In Last 5 Years
outlookindia.com
2021-11-15T11:06:43+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 15 Nov 2021, Updated: 15 Nov 2021 11:06 am

As the Delhi government has shut down schools for a week in the wake of rising air pollution in Delhi,  let's have a look at how these measures to save kids from the adverse effects of air pollution have costed them their education. 

From 2017 to 2021, schools of Delhi NCR have remained shut for around 27 days, mostly in the month of November each year, due to uncontrollable air quality. 

2021 - After the Supreme Court intervened on the status of Delhi pollution (like every year), the environment minister of Delhi, Gopal Rai said that the Delhi government will submit a proposal for the same. In the emergency meeting afterward, it was decided that schools will remain closed for 7 days from Monday onwards. 

Related Stories

For Third Year In A Row, Delhi Remains The Most Polluted Capital City In The World

For the first time, offices have been advised to shut down and the employees to work from home. 

2020 - As the schools were already functioning remotely, it was not possible in concept to shut schools down. However, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) air quality data showed that the monthly average air quality index (AQI) in November 2020 was 327.9, as compared to 312.2 in November 2019. Schools therefore should have been likely to shut down had Covid-19 lockdowns been lifted. 

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

2019 -  In the first week of November, all government and private schools till Noida and Greater Noida were closed for 5 days. "In January the same year, the winter breaks of schools were extended from January 7th to January 15th (8 days)considering the spike in AQI index," said Mukul Sharma, who was then a school student in Delhi.

2018 - Schools were closed for 3 days in the first week of November.  Some even voluntarily[y started closing themselves, some extended holidays. They also started distributing masks to the students.  

2017 - Schools were closed for 3 days in the first week of November that year. On some days, Pm2.5 AQI used to touch 999. 

This makes a total of at least 26 days when kids of Delhi NCR needed to miss their schools due to the condition of pollution in Delhi. It was observed that these school shutdowns were observed around Diwali(which is coupled by parali/stubble burning) season and in early January.  Not just in these 5 years but Delhi schools have been seeing shutdowns for a much a long time now

So far, apart from the cities around Delhi NCR, Beijing and some Nepal cities are the only ones in the world where air pollution levels have put people in their homes by government orders. 

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Delhi - NCR Air Pollution Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) Delhi Pollution Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Covid:19 India: 10,229 New Cases Registered In 24 Hours

Covid:19 India: 10,229 New Cases Registered In 24 Hours

Padma Vibhushan Awardee Historian Babasaheb Purandare Dies At Age Of 99

YouTuber Gauravzone Arrested For Shooting Video At Secluded Holy Place In Vrindavan

Tripura Violence: EGI, IWPC Condemn Detention Of 2 Female Journalists

Delhi Air Quality Will Continue To Remain Bad In Coming Winters: 5 Key Reasons

After Delhi, Haryana Closes Schools In NCR Districts Due To Pollution

Punjab BJP Leaders Urge PM Modi To Reopen Kartarpur Corridor By Gurupurab

How Srinagar Joined The Global List Of 49 Creative Cities Network

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Australia Beat New Zealand, Win Their 1st T20 World Cup

Australia Beat New Zealand, Win Their 1st T20 World Cup

First Post-pandemic Athens Marathon - In Pics

First Post-pandemic Athens Marathon - In Pics

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Fights Back To Beat Max Verstappen

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Fights Back To Beat Max Verstappen

Happy Children's Day!

Happy Children's Day!

Advertisement

More from India

When Nehru Told Parliament He Sent Daughter Indira to Pune, Shantiniketan To Fathom Diverse India

When Nehru Told Parliament He Sent Daughter Indira to Pune, Shantiniketan To Fathom Diverse India

Akhilesh Yadav Retaliates Over Amit Shah's ‘JAM’ Remark, Says BJP Stands For Arrogance, Lies, Inflation

Akhilesh Yadav Retaliates Over Amit Shah's ‘JAM’ Remark, Says BJP Stands For Arrogance, Lies, Inflation

Four Indians Killed In Southern Nepal As Vehicle Crashes Into Pond

Four Indians Killed In Southern Nepal As Vehicle Crashes Into Pond

How Jawaharlal Nehru Understood India’s Past

How Jawaharlal Nehru Understood India’s Past

Read More from Outlook

Delhi Air Quality Will Continue To Remain Bad In Coming Winters: 5 Key Reasons

Delhi Air Quality Will Continue To Remain Bad In Coming Winters: 5 Key Reasons

Sharmila Bhowmick / Centre For Science and Environment (CSE) tells Outlook, unless the government builds infrastructure, winter pollution issue in Delhi will remain a constant, annual problem.

Startup Army Is Airborne: A Range Of Solutions To Beat Toxic Air

Startup Army Is Airborne: A Range Of Solutions To Beat Toxic Air

Jyotika Sood / Many Indian startups have been looking for personalised solutions to cope with air pollution in the past five years.

T20 World Cup Final: Marsh Reminds Of Brathwaite

T20 World Cup Final: Marsh Reminds Of Brathwaite

Outlook Web Bureau / Mitchell Marsh (77 not out off 50 balls) anchored Australia to their maiden ICC men's T20 World Cup title in Dubai against New Zealand.

How Srinagar Joined The Global List Of 49 Creative Cities Network

How Srinagar Joined The Global List Of 49 Creative Cities Network

Naseer Ganai / The INTACH dossier, the copy of which is with Outlook, reads, Kashmiri Craftspeople owe much in their artistic proclivity to the 14th-15th c. period of royal patronage in Kashmir.

Advertisement