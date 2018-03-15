Delhi CM Apologises To Former Punjab Minister Bikram Majithia For Alleging His Involvement In Drug Trade

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to former Punjab cabinet minister Bikram Majithia, apologising for alleging his involvement in drug trade.

The CM said he has withdrawn all the allegations he made against Majithia.

"In the past I made certain statements and allegations against you regarding your alleged involvement in drugs trade. I've learnt these allegations are unfounded. I hereby withdraw all my statements and allegations made against you and apologise for them," he said.

The Aam Aadmi Party, in the past, has accused Majithia of allegedly giving "shelter to drug traders", and claimed to have 'legitimate' proof of it.

A defamation case was filed against AAP Convener Sanjay Singh, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and two other AAP leaders, by Majithia.

In August last year, Majithia said Kejriwal was already reneging from his utterances like he had done in other defamation cases filed against him by BJP leaders in Delhi.

"Now the Delhi CM has taken a stand in court that he never held nukkad meetings in Amritsar and never made any defamatory remarks against me.

"He is taking this stand because he understands the noose is tightening around his neck and he will be taken to task for the malicious slander spread by him," Majithia said.

