Delhi BJP Chief Punches Policeman At Signature Bridge Inauguration

Ahead of the inauguration of the Signature Bridge over the Yamuna, BJP and AAP activists clashed here on Sunday, with Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari attacking AAP workers and punching a policeman who intervened.

Tiwari, also a Lok Sabha member, got into a scuffle with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers before the function started at the bridge, leading to the violence.

#WATCH Following ruckus at inauguration of Delhi's Signature Bridge, BJP MP from North East Delhi Manoj Tiwari says "Police ke jin logon ne mujhse dhakka-mukki ki hai unki shinakht ho gayi hai. Mein in sabko pehchaan chuka hun aur 4 din mein inko bataunga ki police kya hoti hai." pic.twitter.com/Pstba0IreY — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2018

The police brought the situation under control.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called the disturbances at the inauguration "unprecedented".

"It is a Delhi government programme. Police mute spectator. Can LG, being head of Delhi Police, ensure peace and order?" he tweeted.

Unprecedented. Chaos by BJP at Signature Bridge inauguration site. Its a Del govt prog. Police mute spectator. Can LG, being head of Del police, ensure peace and order at Signature bridge inauguration site? — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 4, 2018

Sisodia alleged that "some people" do not want the work of Signature Bridge completed under the Kejriwal regime.

Thousands of people have come here to celebrate without an invitation card, but the MP (Manoj Tiwari) considers himself VIP. He is doing hooliganism. BJP people thrashed AAP volunteers & local people. They are admitted to hospital: Dilip Pandey, Aam Aadmi Party. #SignatureBridge pic.twitter.com/Il0qFQ9GzA — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2018

Tiwari accused the AAP for attacking him after inviting for the event.

"I am thankful to Sisodia for inviting me. But why are they attacking me with goons?" he asked.

He said he was giving the credit for the bridge's completion to the AAP government.

"I also wanted to share this credit," he told the media.

