Delhi Airport Sets The Goal Of Becoming Net Zero Carbon Emitter Airport By 2030

The Delhi airport to transform itself into a net zero carbon emission facility by 2030, in the words of its operator, DIAL.

The announcement about the 2030 target was made by Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO, of Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), through a video message on November 10 at the COP26 event in Glasgow.

In a statement made to the press, Jaipuriar stated: "At Delhi Airport, we are on a strong environment progress journey and we are confident to becoming 'net zero carbon emission' airport by 2030, following the Airport Carbon Accreditation guidelines."

"Towards this direction, we have initiated various environmentally sustainable programmes, such as the introduction of TaxiBot and adoption of electric vehicles," he added.

Commercial aviation is responsible for about two to three per cent of the global carbon emissions. Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has given up flying to reduce her carbon footprint, boosting the "flight shame" movement in Europe and other parts of the world.

(With PTI Inputs)