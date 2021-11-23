Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 23, 2021
Delhi Airport Sets The Goal Of Becoming Net Zero Carbon Emitter Airport By 2030

Achieving "carbon neutral" or "net zero carbon emission" status refers to a policy of not increasing carbon emissions and of achieving carbon reduction through offsets.

2021-11-23T20:58:09+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 23 Nov 2021, Updated: 23 Nov 2021 8:58 pm

The Delhi airport to transform itself into a net zero carbon emission facility by 2030, in the words of its operator, DIAL.

The announcement about the 2030 target was made by Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO, of Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), through a video message on November 10 at the COP26 event in Glasgow.

In a statement made to the press, Jaipuriar stated: "At Delhi Airport, we are on a strong environment progress journey and we are confident to becoming 'net zero carbon emission' airport by 2030, following the Airport Carbon Accreditation guidelines."

(With PTI Inputs)

Delhi Delhi Airport Delhi Airport Operator Carbon Emission Cop26 Glasgow
