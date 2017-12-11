The Website
11 December 2017 Last Updated at 10:55 am Society News Analysis

Delhi Air Worsens Again, IMD Forecasts Light Rain Today

Delhi, however, might get a respite from the bad air as MeT department has predicted light rain on Monday night and Tuesday. "It is likely to rain towards the evening or night".
Outlook Web Bureau
Delhi Air Worsens Again, IMD Forecasts Light Rain Today
Delhi Air Worsens Again, IMD Forecasts Light Rain Today
2017-12-11T11:09:00+0530

Level of airborne pollutants in Delhi-National Capital Region saw a spike on Sunday, worsening further the air quality. Air quality forecasting system SAFAR has predicted a poorer air on Monday.

Depression over Bay of Bengal and the Western disturbances were the main reasons, reported Hindustan Times. The air quality index shot up from 305 to 377 on a scale of 0- 500 as a result, it said.

This is the third time in a month that weather disturbances caused Delhi’s air quality to deteriorate.

Delhi, however, might get a respite from the bad air as MeT department has predicted light rain on Monday night and Tuesday. "It is likely to rain towards the evening or night".

Sunday was also comparatively a colder day with the minimum temperature being recorded at 7.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

The maximum temperature during the day was recorded at 27.2 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The humidity level was between 94 and 33 per cent, reported news agency PTI.

The Met department's forecast for today said their will be generally cloudy sky with mist/shallow fog in the morning.

With Agency Inputs

 

Outlook Web Bureau Delhi - New Delhi Weather: Cold & Coldwave Smog India pollution Rains Society News Analysis

