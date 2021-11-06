Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 06, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Delhi: Air Quality Improves As Higher Wind Speed Flushes Out Pollution

The Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) Sameer app showed that the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 449 in the severe category at 8 am on Saturday while yesterday, it was 462.

Delhi: Air Quality Improves As Higher Wind Speed Flushes Out Pollution
Representational Image | PTI

Trending

Delhi: Air Quality Improves As Higher Wind Speed Flushes Out Pollution
outlookindia.com
2021-11-06T12:17:15+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 06 Nov 2021, Updated: 06 Nov 2021 12:17 pm

Weather experts on Saturday informed that owing to higher wind speed, the air quality in the national capital has improved slightly. The wind is expected to flush out pollutants further over the next two days.

 Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) Sameer app,showed that the city's air quality index (AQI) stood at 449 in the severe category at 8 am on Saturday while yesterday, it was 462.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Related Stories

Not Just Crackers, Delhi Environment Minister Blames 'Farm Fires' For Thick Smog Day After Diwali

Delhi Records Worst Post-Diwali AQI In 5 Years, Not Even Smog Towers Could Help

Peak Pollution In Delhi: Despite Cracker Ban, AQI Touches Hazardous 999 After Diwali

Due to rampant bursting of crackers on Diwali on Thursday despite restrictions in place, the air quality in Delhi was the poorest in five years post the festival with rise in incidents of stubble burning in neighbouring states.

The city's AQI slipped to the 'severe' category on Thursday night and continued its upward trend to reach 462 at noon on Friday.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

The weather office has predicted strong surface winds that will help clear out pollutants in the city's air on Saturday.

Experts said the air quality degraded to severe in Delhi-NCR due to unfavourable weather conditions, calm winds, low temperature and low mixing height and a poisonous cocktail of emissions from firecrackers, stubble burning and local sources.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality forecast agency, SAFAR, stated that stubble burning accounted for 36 percent of Delhi's PM2.5 on Friday, the highest in this season so far.

Delhi witnessed a cold morning on Saturday as the minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 14.7 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season.

The city will witness a partly cloudy sky with shallow to moderate fog in the morning and strong surface winds during the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 28 degrees Celsius, it said. Humidity at 8.30 am was 78 per cent, the IMD said.

Weather scientists said the fog/smog condition has improved in Delhi-NCR as forecasted.

There was shallow fog and visibility remained in the 600 to 800 metre range reported at Delhi’s two airports from 5.30 am to 9.30 am, weather office said.

“Due to westerly to northwesterly winds set in and have also reached a speed 8 to 15 kmph and some humidity reduction or moisture dry up,” it said in a statement. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk New Delhi Delhi Air Quality Air Quality Index (AQI) Air Pollution India Meteorological Department (IMD) Sameer App National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

China Launches Three New Remote Sensing Satellites Into Space

China Launches Three New Remote Sensing Satellites Into Space

CBSE To Hold Term 1 Examination From November, Schools Directed To Submit Internal Assessment Scores By December 23

Covid-19 Cases Drop After Diwali Surge, Over 10K New Infections Logged

Sidhu Vs Channi: Would've Solved Punjab's Problems In 15 Days If I Was CM, Says Navjot Singh Sidhu

Meghalaya Cabinet Approves Addition Of A New District To State

Delhi Air Will Take Two Days To Normalise, Predicts SAFAR Chief

Indian Navy's Goa Maritime Conclave To Commence From Sunday: All You Need To Know

Covid-19: 8 Spots Declared Micro Containment Zones In Srinagar As Cases Surge In J&K

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Smash Scotland To Boost T20 World Cup Qualification Hopes

India Smash Scotland To Boost T20 World Cup Qualification Hopes

New Zealand One Win Away From T20 World Cup Semis After Beating Namibia

New Zealand One Win Away From T20 World Cup Semis After Beating Namibia

'I Am My Own Inspiration': Models In The Post-pandemic Fashion World

'I Am My Own Inspiration': Models In The Post-pandemic Fashion World

Saffron Harvesting Season In Full Swing In Kashmir

Saffron Harvesting Season In Full Swing In Kashmir

Advertisement

More from India

Delhi Records Worst Post-Diwali AQI In 5 Years, Not Even Smog Towers Could Help

Delhi Records Worst Post-Diwali AQI In 5 Years, Not Even Smog Towers Could Help

Bharat Biotech’s US Partner Seeks Approval For Use Of Covaxin In Children

Bharat Biotech’s US Partner Seeks Approval For Use Of Covaxin In Children

UGC-NET Exams To Take Place Between November 20 And December 5: National Testing Agency

UGC-NET Exams To Take Place Between November 20 And December 5: National Testing Agency

NCB's Sameer Wankhede Removed From Aryan Khan Drugs Case: All You Need To Know

NCB's Sameer Wankhede Removed From Aryan Khan Drugs Case: All You Need To Know

Read More from Outlook

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

David Abraham / One of India’s leading designers looks into fashion’s mirror, as the world comes to terms with the twin threats of pandemic and climate crisis.

NCB's Sameer Wankhede Moved From Aryan Khan Drugs Probe: All You Need To Know

NCB's Sameer Wankhede Moved From Aryan Khan Drugs Probe: All You Need To Know

Outlook Web Desk / NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede who had been leading the investigation on the Aryan Khan drugs on cruise case said that he himself sought the transfer.

T20 World Cup: Why NZ Vs AFG Match Will Decide India's Fate

T20 World Cup: Why NZ Vs AFG Match Will Decide India's Fate

Jayanta Oinam / India pin their T20 World Cup semi-final qualification hopes on Afghanistan with New Zealand favourites to progress from Group 2 along with Pakistan.

Sidhu Vs Channi: Would've Solved Punjab's Problems In 15 Days If I Was CM, Says Congress' State Chief

Sidhu Vs Channi: Would've Solved Punjab's Problems In 15 Days If I Was CM, Says Congress' State Chief

Harish Manav / Navjot Singh Sidhu took yet another dig at Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday and asked what the government planned to do in the remaining 40 days that it was in power.

Advertisement