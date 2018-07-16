The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
16 July 2018 Last Updated at 9:10 am National

Delhi Air Hostess Jumps Off Terrace, Family Alleges Dowry Harassment

Outlook Web Bureau
Delhi Air Hostess Jumps Off Terrace, Family Alleges Dowry Harassment
Image Credit: Facebook/ Anissia Batra
Delhi Air Hostess Jumps Off Terrace, Family Alleges Dowry Harassment
outlookindia.com
2018-07-16T09:10:15+0530

A female flight attendant allegedly committed suicide after jumping from the terrace of her residence in south Delhi's Hauz Khas.

Anisiya Batra was in her 40s and worked with a German airline. She allegedly jumped from the terrace of her house on Friday, police said.

Her husband rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she was declared brought dead. Her family alleged that she was harassed for dowry.

Advertisement opens in new window

The woman had been married for over two years and used to live with her husband in Hauz Khas.

Before jumping off the terrace, Anisiya had sent a message to her husband that she would kill herself, police said.

Her husband, a software engineer in Gurgaon, told police that they had regular fights as there were "compatibility issues".

The had an argument on Friday as well, following which Anisiya jumped from the terrace, police said.

Police have registered a case and are questioning the husband and his family members.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi - New Delhi Aviation Suicides Investigation/Enquiry Police & Security Forces National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : GST Worked Well, Generated Sufficient Revenue: Finance Minister Piyush Goyal
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters