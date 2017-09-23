The Website
23 September 2017 Last Updated at 11:23 am International

Defying US Warnings, Iran Successfully Tests New Missile

Outlook Web Bureau
Defying US Warnings, Iran Successfully Tests New Missile
Representative Image
Defying US Warnings, Iran Successfully Tests New Missile
outlookindia.com
2017-09-23T11:28:01+0530

Iran said today that it had successfully tested a new medium-range missile in defiance of warnings from Washington that it was ready to ditch a landmark nuclear deal over the issue.

State television carried footage of the launch of the Khoramshahr missile, which was first displayed at a high- profile military parade yesterday.

It also carried in-flight video from the nose cone.

The broadcaster gave no date for the test although officials had said on Friday that it would be tested "soon".

(PTI)

