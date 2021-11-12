Advertisement
Friday, Nov 12, 2021
Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot Shows Full Confidence In Congress Despite Delay In Cabinet Expansion

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot is facing a continuous pressure for expansion of the cabinet by the Sachin Pilot camp who are demanding inclusion of their people in political positions.

Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot Shows Full Confidence In Congress Despite Delay In Cabinet Expansion
Sachin Pilot | PTI

Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot Shows Full Confidence In Congress Despite Delay In Cabinet Expansion
Tabeenah Anjum

Tabeenah Anjum

Published: 12 Nov 2021, Updated: 12 Nov 2021 7:47 pm

After his meeting with Congress president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi, the former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot asserted that the right decision would be taken in reference to cabinet expansion and described the meeting as a detailed and good discussion.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the Congress president, Sachin Pilot said that he is confident that a decision on the long-pending cabinet expansion and political appointments would be taken soon.

"I have full confidence in the decision of the Congress chief. There is a need for changes especially when is the state is only two years away from the assembly polls", Pilot told reporters.

"During the long meeting, we had a detailed discussion on the political situation in Rajasthan and the working of government too. She was keen to hear the feedback and it's worth appreciating that Madam Gandhi has been constantly taking feedback from the state", Pilot added.

Asserting his confidence in the party, Pilot, despite agreeing that there has been a delay in the reshuffle or expansion said, "It has been delayed but there is a major need for a change in the government and the organisation and I am sure that the AICC, the state government and the chief minister will take the right decision".

"Rajasthan has the tradition of anti-incumbency. But I want this tradition to break. The party workers deserve the respect and recognition and there must be a balance amongst different regions and communities in the organisation structure", Pilot added.

Pilot's meeting comes a day after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's meeting with Sonia Gandhi. According to the sources the duo too had discussed the upcoming changes in the cabinet and in the party organisation.

In Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot is facing a continuous pressure of expansion of the cabinet by the Sachin Pilot camp. Pilot, who was removed as deputy chief minister and state Congress chief after the rebellion in July 2020, is also demanding inclusion of his people in various boards, corporations and other political positions.

The Rajasthan Cabinet currently has nine vacancies but it is turning out to be a tight rope walk for the party leadership. At present, there are 21 members in the council of ministers, including the chief minister. Rajasthan can have a maximum of 30 ministers.

Sachin Pilot Sonia Gandhi Ashok Gehlot Jaipur Cabinet Expansion Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle
