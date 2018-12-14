December Discounts: Get Best Year End Offers On Ford Figo, Hyundai Grand i10, Renault Kwid & More

Ford Figo, Honda Jazz, Hyundai Grand i10 and the Eon get the best deals this month

Offers are valid across India, unless stated otherwise

Offers are valid till 31 December, 2018

With 2018 coming to a close, various car manufacturers are offering year-end offers and discounts across segments. We’ve cherry picked the best deals that are valid across India until the end of the year. So let’s take a dekko at the best deals that you can avail on hatchbacks.

Honda Brio

Price Range: Rs 4.73 lakh to Rs 6.82 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi)

Planning to buy a Honda Brio? If yes, you stand a chance to save up to Rs 19,000 by opting for insurance through Honda Assure. Corporate employees get additional benefits. Contact your nearest Honda dealer for more details.

Honda Jazz

Price Range: Rs 7.35 lakh to Rs 9.29 lakh

The Jazz too gets additional corporate discounts on specific variants and powertrains. However, they are dealer-specific, so contact your nearest one for more details.

Ford Figo

Price Range: Rs 5.59 lakh to Rs 8.25 lakh

Ford seems to offering the sweetest of deals. The Figo is available with cash discounts ranging from Rs 64,500 to Rs 1.08 lakh as Ford tries to clear its inventory before the facelift arrives in March 2019.

Renault Kwid

Price Range: Rs 2.67 lakh to Rs 4.63 lakh

Apart from the cash discount, which is only applicable in the states of Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Bihar and the seven sisters, the above-mentioned offers are available throughout the country.

Tata Bolt

Price Range: 4.97 lakh to Rs 7.57 lakh

The Tata Bolt, which is getting a bit long in the tooth, gets a flat discount of Rs 50,000. Additionally, Tata Motors is also offering an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. The Bolt is available with both petrol and diesel engines.

Hyundai Eon

Price Range: Rs 3.35 lakh to Rs 4.68 lakh

The entry-level Hyundai is available with benefits worth Rs 65,000.

Hyundai Grand i10

Price Range: Rs 4.91 lakh to Rs 7.52 lakh

Hyundai has slashed the prices of the Grand i10 Sportz variant by Rs 1.07 lakh to Rs 1.12 lakh. The price cut depends on the colour of the vehicle and is only valid till the end of 2018. The Sportz variant now retails at Rs 5.99 lakh. As for the rest of the Grand i10 range, here’s how much you can save.

Hyundai Elite i20

Price Range: Rs 5.43 lakh to Rs 9.23 lakh

Buying an Elite i20 gives you a chance to save up to Rs 50,000. Additionally, all Hyundai hatchbacks mentioned here get a one year (2+1) additional warranty with roadside assistance as well.

Nissan Micra

Price Range: Rs 5.07 lakh to Rs 7.91 lakh

Corporate employees can avail additional offers. However, they vary from one region to the next. Contact your nearest Nissan showroom for details.

Datsun redi-GO

Price Range: Rs 2.59 lakh to Rs 4.15 lakh

Buyers across India can save up to Rs 39,500 by buying a Datsun redi-GO. But those staying in Delhi-NCR and Ahmedabad stand to save an extra Rs 12,000 over the above mentioned offers, taking their total savings to around Rs 51,500.

Year-end discounts serve as a great opportunity to upgrade to a bigger or better car. In fact, they are a boon for first-time car buyers as well as those who do not plan to switching cars often. However, for the latter, we recommend buying a new car in the new year as they offer a better resale value when compared to cars that were manufactured the previous year.

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi.

