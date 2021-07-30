David Harbour On Working In 'Stranger Things': It Opened My Heart In Different Ways

American actor David Harbour feels his character of Jim Hopper from the popular show, ‘Stranger Things’, inspired him in his real life and credits the show for helping him improve his own relationship with his two daughters, Marnie and Ethel Mary.

"TV definitely helped me in my life", he said.

"I'm very much a New York sort of city rat. I liked my freedom, my independence. And then it was really this part that did change a lot of that perspective. The show sort of opened my heart in a lot of different ways, and one of the ways that it did was it started to make me realize how thin my existence was without a family," the 46-year-old actor said on 'That Scene with Dan Patrick' podcast on Amazon Music.

Harbour said his character "maturing into a father" on-screen was also "something clearly my subconscious was crying out to do."

"I think that's partially why things are so successful because there's some unique alchemy between the performer and the role. I feel like there was something in Hopper that had a deep need for family, and there was something in me that had it too but that I wasn't even aware of."

"As I began to explore this role, the role allowed me to do that in my real life," he said.

(With Inputs From PTI)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine