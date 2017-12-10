'Dangal' Fame Zaira Wasim Allegedly Molested On Delhi-Mumbai Flight, Breaks Down On Instagram

Dangal actress Zaira Wasim took to the social media on Saturday night and alleged that she was molested inside a Mumbai-bound Air Vistara flight by a male co-passenger.

Zaira posted two videos on her Instagram on Saturday where the Dangal girl alleged that a middle-aged man sitting behind her on her Delhi-Mumbai Air Vistara flight tried to molest her when she was half asleep. The first video that she posted was recorded inside the plane and another one was after landing in Mumbai. In both the videos, Zaira narrated her harrowing experience of sexual harassment by a male co-passenger inside the flight.

In the first video, Zaira said, "So, I was in a flight travelling from Delhi to Mumbai today and right behind me one middle-aged man who made my two-hour journey miserable. I tried to record it on phone to understand it better because the cabin lights were dimmed, I failed to get it...," Zaira said in her Instagram story.

"The lights were dimmed, so it was even worse. It continued for another five to ten minutes and then I was sure of it. He kept nudging my shoulder and continued to move his foot up and down my back and neck," she added.

Advertisement opens in new window

"The man made my two-hour journey "miserable". Slow claps for Vistara's crew guys! Wonderful!" Zaira was heard saying in the video.

In the second video, which she recorded immediately after deboarding the flight, visibly upset Zaira fought back her tears as she said, "This is not done! this is not the way anybody should be made to feel! This is terrible!"

"Who is going to help us Girls? If we don't help ourselves, nobody will come ahead" Zaira ends her video.

In a statement on Sunday, Zaira's manager Tuhin Mishra also alleged that the girl tried to approach the cabin crew of the Air Vistara, but they didn't act. "Zaira Wasim had tried to approach the cabin crew, but they didn't act. We have written to Vistara," said Mishra.

We have seen the reports regarding Zaira's experience with another customer on board last night. We are carrying out detailed investigation and will support Zaira in every way required. We have zero tolerance for such behaviour. — Vistara (@airvistara) December 10, 2017

In a reply against Air Vistara, NCW Chairperson, Rekha Sharma said, "I would like to tell Vistara that if they have zero tolerance why they have not named this person till now. naming them is very important. We would like to tell Zaira that we are there to help her out in any way we can."

Advertisement opens in new window

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah also tooktothe twitter on Sunday and demanded action against the male passenger. He said, "The passenger should be identified to the police by @airvistara & a case filed for legal action. None of this “he fell at my feet so I forgive him” rubbish!

Terming the incident as "shameful", Maharashtra State Commission for Women's (MSCW) chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar said they will seek a detailed inquiry into it from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

"The commission will direct the DGCA to conduct an inquiry in the matter and will also inquire into the steps taken by Vistara to address the complaint," Rahatkar said.

She demanded that there should also be an inquiry into why the cabin crew did not help the actor.

"We have directed the Mumbai police to look into the matter immediately. It is sad that none of the co-passengers came ahead to help Wasim. We are with her, and will ensure she gets justice," Rahatkar said.

Meanwhile, a woman police official has been sent to the hotel in Mumbai where the actor is put up to record her statement, a senior police official said.

Based on her statement, appropriate action will be taken in this connection, the official said, adding that no case has been registered so far.

The aviation regulator DGCA has sought a report on the incident from the airline, sources said.

Following the notice from DGCA, Vistara's chief strategy and commercial officer Sanjiv Kapoor tweeted an official statement, saying "It Appears that crew only became aware of something amiss during the landing. Investigation is currently ongoing in full force. We apologise for what Ms. Wasim experienced: Team #Vistara."



Image Courtesy: Twitter @airvistara

Condemning the incident, Shiv Sena spokesperson Neelam Gorhe said a criminal offence should be registered against the male passenger and he should be asked to apologise for the indecent behaviour.

"Those travelling by airlines usually work on good positions in companies. If the owners of such companies do not take suitable action against such employees their conduct will never change," Gorhe said.