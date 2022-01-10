Advertisement
Monday, Jan 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Crypto Crackdown Intensifies in Kosovo; Bitcoin, Ethereum Fall

The government of Kosovo has initiated crackdowns on crypto mining in a bid to tackle the electricity shortage. Meanwhile, the price of Bitcoin fell 0.47 per cent, while Ethereum was down 0.35 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Crypto Crackdown Intensifies in Kosovo; Bitcoin, Ethereum Fall

Trending

Crypto Crackdown Intensifies in Kosovo; Bitcoin, Ethereum Fall
outlookindia.com
2022-01-10T19:03:15+05:30
Outlook Money Team

Outlook Money Team

More stories from Outlook Money Team
View All

Published: 10 Jan 2022, Updated: 10 Jan 2022 7:03 pm

To tackle the electricity shortage issue; Kosovo, a partially recognised state in Southeast Europe has started a crackdown on crypto mining. In recent action, Kosovo Police have seized a total of 300 crypto mining machines during the raid in the regions of Leposavic and Prishtina after Kosovo imposed a blanket ban on crypto mining on January 5, according to various media reports. 

 

 

The global crypto market capitalisation of cryptocurrencies crossed $1.97 trillion and was up by 1.49 per cent over the last day. The price of Bitcoin (BTC) was down by 0.47 per cent and was trading at $41,644.63 in the last 24 hours. Bitcoin dominance in the global crypto market was 40.39 per cent, down by 0.04 per cent in the last 24 hours, according to Coinmarketcap data.

Ethereum's (ETH) price fell by 0.35 per cent in the last 24 hours, and it was trading at $3,114.77. Binance Coin (BNB) was in the green, up by 0.12 per cent; it was trading at $434.86. Among other major coins, Solana (SOL) fell by 0.24 per cent to $140.01, while Cardano (ADA) was down by 0.62 per cent to $1.16.

 

Meme Coins  

All major meme coins such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogelon Mars (ELON) and Samoyedcoin (SAMO) have shown minimal changes in the last 24 hours.

On January 10, Dogecoin's price was $0.1499, down by 1.10 per cent in the last 24 hours. Rival Shiba Inu was down by 1.51 per cent and was trading at $0.00002803, Dogelon Mars (ELON) was down by 0.93 per cent and was trading at $0.000001244, while Samoyedcoin (SAMO) was trading at $0.03148 and recorded a rise of 0.74 per cent.

 

Top Gainers And Losers 

NinjaFolki (NJF) became the biggest gainer, recording a rise of 950.55 per cent; it was trading at $0.0000684 at 5:00 pm IST. On the other hand, Hatoken (HATOK) witnessed maximum loss, falling 98.21 per cent; it was trading at $0.0000000001582. 

 

Latest Update 

Global investment bank JPMorgan has published a report on the future outlook of crypto markets, including Ethereum’s upgrades, decentralized finance (defi), and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The bank sees “the cryptocurrency markets as increasingly relevant to financial services,” Bitcoin.com quoted its analyst. 

The rise of crypto technology will be fuelled by the scaling of Layer-1 and the launch and growth of Layer-2, Bitcoin.com cited the analyst.

MetaMall - the metaverse of high-end real estate, incepted in 2021, has recently sold more than $1 Mn of land as NFTs in its virtual skyscraper shopping mall, within 7 days of its release. These NFTs can be used to build stores, experience centres, arenas, etc. for virtual reality experiences which can further be rented or staked to earn revenue.

 

Tags

Outlook Money Team bitcoin, cryptocurrency Cryptocurrency Business Crypto
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Decarbonisation To See $395 Billion Capex By 2030

Decarbonisation To See $395 Billion Capex By 2030

Domestic Air Passenger Traffic Dips 44% To 111 Lakh In April To December Period

LIC And Hero Insurance Brokers Join Hands To Increase Insurance Penetration

MG Motor India EV Sales Rise 145% To 2,798 Units In 2021

Why Paytm’s Parent One97 Communications Stock Price May Fall Further

Altigreen, Massive Mobility Join Hands To Install 25,000 EV Charging Stations

India's Bond Yields Highest In Last Two Years; Underwriters Bought Majority Bonds

L&T Construction Bags Order From NHSRCL For Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A New Wave For A New Age

A New Wave For A New Age

Pilgrimage By The Sea

Pilgrimage By The Sea

Capturing The Skies

Capturing The Skies

AUS Vs ENG, 4th Ashes Test: England Cling On For A Draw In Dramatic Finish

AUS Vs ENG, 4th Ashes Test: England Cling On For A Draw In Dramatic Finish

Advertisement

More from Business

Axis Mutual Fund To collect Rs 500 Crore From CPSE Plus SDL 2025 Index Fund

Axis Mutual Fund To collect Rs 500 Crore From CPSE Plus SDL 2025 Index Fund

Nifty Ends Above 18,000 For First Time In Nearly Two Months

Nifty Ends Above 18,000 For First Time In Nearly Two Months

Hero Electric Ties Up With Turtle Mobility, To Deliver 1000 E-Scooters

Hero Electric Ties Up With Turtle Mobility, To Deliver 1000 E-Scooters

CreditAccess Grameen GLP Surges 18% To Rs 14,587 Crore In December

CreditAccess Grameen GLP Surges 18% To Rs 14,587 Crore In December

Read More from Outlook

Will Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray be Back In Public Life Any Time Soon?

Will Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray be Back In Public Life Any Time Soon?

Haima Deshpande / There is an unasked question in the Maharashtra Chief Minister's office... Is Uddhav Thackeray fit enough to discharge his duties?

Jammu And Kashmir: Why Elections May Not Be Held In The Valley For A Long Time

Jammu And Kashmir: Why Elections May Not Be Held In The Valley For A Long Time

Naseer Ganai / While Elections are being announced in other states, Jammu Kashmir is left out. How long does the government plan to keep the union territory under president's rule?

Why Amazon Wants The Indian Government By Its Side To Win The Cloud War

Why Amazon Wants The Indian Government By Its Side To Win The Cloud War

Nishant / From the increased cost of compliance to hampering innovation, tech giants are cautious about the policy around data localisation in the country

PM Modi To Owaisi: Jaipur's Kites With Politicians' Faces Flying High In Demand

PM Modi To Owaisi: Jaipur's Kites With Politicians' Faces Flying High In Demand

Tabeenah Anjum / Ahead of Makarsankranti, Gafoor is busy giving last-minute touches to the life-size kites with photos of politicians from across party lines on them.

Advertisement