MS Dhoni Fans Declare War On Sachin Tendulkar's 'Mahi Lacks Intent' Comment

It is never a dull day when you have Twitter to entertain you! That being said, how many of you would ever mock Sachin Tendulkar; probably the greatest ever cricketer in the world. Well, MS Dhoni fans did the unthinkable but rather in the wicketkeeper's defence. So, Dhoni was hugely criticized for his slow batting against Afghanistan in the ongoing Cricket World Cup, and Tendulkar spoke his part too.

(HIGHLIGHTS | POINTS TABLE | SCHEDULE)

Speaking to India Today, Sachin said, "I felt slightly disappointed, it could have been much better. I was also not happy with the partnership between Kedar and Dhoni, it was very slow. We batted 34 overs of spin bowling and scored 119 runs. This was one area where we didn't look comfortable at all. There was no positive intent."

ALSO READ: Why Sachin Tendulkar Unhappy With MS Dhoni! Little Master Makes Rare Outburst

This was too much to handle for Dhoni fans, who took to Twitter to lash out at Tendulkar. While Sachin fans did the same.

If sachin's score is incomparable with Dhoni's,

Dhoni's Captaincy is also likewise...



When whole Indian team was struggling, even as a senior Sachin didn't take that responsibility as a Captain.

Did his centuries helped him?? NO



It was Dhoni who pulled off. — Prabhu (@ItsPrabhu) June 25, 2019

When Dhoni fans compare him to Sachin

Sachin fans: pic.twitter.com/o4bQfGMW8U — Himanshu (@h1ma9shu) June 25, 2019

#Sachin

Batting statics of 2011 world cup,

Find dhoni

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ

EVEN There is some pakisatni but no dhoni

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/7t2aU7WYW7 — Upendra Kumar (@Upendra95298287) June 25, 2019

1) Sachin didn't say anything inaccurate. As an analyst, it's his job to be fair. He didn't demean Dhoni or discredited his feats. His comment was match specific.



2) Barring his 100th hundred, none were selfish. Single-handedly kept India afloat. Blend of audacity & gravitas. https://t.co/RsvFD56pRY — Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) June 25, 2019

Sachin 2003 WC runs

673 runs



Ms Dhoni 2007, 2011, 2015, till afg match

597 runs pic.twitter.com/nttjZiOlpS — Harish godha (@Down_the_track) June 24, 2019

1) audience watching

MS Dhoni : The untold story



2) audience watching

Sachin: A billion dreams pic.twitter.com/FybWGp9m17 — Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) June 24, 2019

#Sachin . Rahane was sacked as ODI player because he couldn't rotate strikes as said by #Dhoni . Now Dhoni too couldn't .What will @msdhoni will do to himself. — JaswanthKannan (@jaswanth_kannan) June 25, 2019

What really enraged the fans was his slow approach to the game. Also, Rohit Sharma was dismissed after scoring only a single run, meanwhile Virat Kohli smashed a 67-run knock off 63 runs.

The 37-year-old produced a slow 28-run knock from 52 deliveries. He was stumped off from Rashid Khan's delivery. The dismissal happened in the 45th over.

Also, his very slow inning partnering Kedhar Jadhav didn't receive a good reception.