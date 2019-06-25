MS Dhoni Fans Declare War On Sachin Tendulkar's 'Mahi Lacks Intent' Comment

﻿
MS Dhoni faced the brunt of criticism after his slow knock against Afghanistan in the ongoing Cricket World Cup. One of his critics was Sachin Tendulkar, which was too much to handle for Dhoni fans. So both sets of fans got involved in a Twitter bust-up.

Outlook Web Bureau 25 June 2019
MS Dhoni produced a slow 28-run knock from 52 deliveries against Afghanistan.
It is never a dull day when you have Twitter to entertain you! That being said, how many of you would ever mock Sachin Tendulkar; probably the greatest ever cricketer in the world. Well, MS Dhoni fans did the unthinkable but rather in the wicketkeeper's defence. So, Dhoni was hugely criticized for his slow batting against Afghanistan in the ongoing Cricket World Cup, and Tendulkar spoke his part too.

(HIGHLIGHTS | POINTS TABLE | SCHEDULE)

Speaking to India Today, Sachin said, "I felt slightly disappointed, it could have been much better. I was also not happy with the partnership between Kedar and Dhoni, it was very slow. We batted 34 overs of spin bowling and scored 119 runs. This was one area where we didn't look comfortable at all. There was no positive intent."

ALSO READ: Why Sachin Tendulkar Unhappy With MS Dhoni! Little Master Makes Rare Outburst

This was too much to handle for Dhoni fans, who took to Twitter to lash out at Tendulkar. While Sachin fans did the same.

What really enraged the fans was his slow approach to the game. Also, Rohit Sharma was dismissed after scoring only a single run, meanwhile Virat Kohli smashed a 67-run knock off 63 runs.

The 37-year-old produced a slow 28-run knock from 52 deliveries. He was stumped off from Rashid Khan's delivery. The dismissal happened in the 45th over. 

Also, his very slow inning partnering Kedhar Jadhav didn't receive a good reception. 

Outlook Web Bureau Mahendra Singh Dhoni Sachin Tendulkar Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Sports
