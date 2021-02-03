IND Vs ENG: Smart Field Placements Key To Success Against India, Says Monty Panesar

Back in 2012, Monty Panesar was one of the chief architect of England's series win against India. (More Cricket News)

On the eve of the four-match Test series, Panesar, giving advise to Joe Root, said that England will have to be smart with field placements in order to win against hosts India.



“Joe Root should tempt the Indian batsmen to step out and go for big hits. You have men in the deep and have close-in fielders at the same time. Have long on, man on the drive, have your close-in fielders,” Panesar said to PTI.

Explaining his logic Panesar added, "The more the Indian batters try to accelerate, the bat acceleration will increase and the probability of getting the edge increases. I would also want to ensure the Indians defend with hard hands. That will happen when you will encourage them to go aerial."

Panesar said the field placements were key to his success in 2012. The former England spinner took 17 wickets from three Tests in the 2012 tour of India.



“Our spinners are used to bowing with the much harder dukes balls so let’s see how they fare with the SG Test,” added Panesar.



The former cricketer also said that England spinners should give the ball some air.



“They should be aiming to bowl good length but how it is getting there also matters. Bowling too flat will make things easy for the batter, so I would flight the ball. The margin of error also increases if you flight the ball on a good length,” said Panesar.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine