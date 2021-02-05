February 05, 2021
Corona
IND Vs ENG: Joe Root Takes To Field For His 100th Test Match Against India In Chennai

England captain Root made his 100th Test appearance in India, the same place where it all started for him in 2012

Outlook Web Bureau 05 February 2021
Joe Root and Ben Stokes
Courtesy: Twitter (@englandcricket)
2021-02-05T10:42:38+05:30

England captain Joe Root brought up a special Test century when he led England in the series opener against India in Chennai on Friday.  Live Updates | Live Scorecard | News

For Root, the game in Chepauk– the first of four in the series – saw him  become the 15th Englishman to get to the landmark in the longest format and the 69th overall.


Root as a 21-year-old made his debut in India in 2012.

Root has been in rich form and started 2021 with 426 runs on the recent tour of Sri Lanka. He helped lead a relatively inexperienced England side secure a 2-0 series sweep. This extended England's winning streak overseas to five matches, their best run away since 1914.  

During his double hundred in the first Test against Sri Lanka, Root became the seventh Englishman to reach 8,000 runs in the format.   

