IND Vs ENG: Joe Root Takes To Field For His 100th Test Match Against India In Chennai

England captain Joe Root brought up a special Test century when he led England in the series opener against India in Chennai on Friday. Live Updates | Live Scorecard | News



For Root, the game in Chepauk– the first of four in the series – saw him become the 15th Englishman to get to the landmark in the longest format and the 69th overall.

The captain walks out for the toss in his 100th Test match for England! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ´ó ÂÂÂÂ§ó ÂÂÂÂ¢ó ÂÂÂÂ¥ó ÂÂÂÂ®ó ÂÂÂÂ§ó ÂÂÂÂ¿



Live Scorecard: https://t.co/gEBlUSOuYe#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/RV5zgyFZf7 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 5, 2021



Root as a 21-year-old made his debut in India in 2012.



Root has been in rich form and started 2021 with 426 runs on the recent tour of Sri Lanka. He helped lead a relatively inexperienced England side secure a 2-0 series sweep. This extended England's winning streak overseas to five matches, their best run away since 1914.



During his double hundred in the first Test against Sri Lanka, Root became the seventh Englishman to reach 8,000 runs in the format.





For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine