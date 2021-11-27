Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 27, 2021
Covid-19: India Logs 8,318 New Coronavirus Infections, Active Cases Lowest In 541 Days

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 50 continuous days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 153 consecutive days now.

Representational Image | PTI

2021-11-27T11:34:49+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Published: 27 Nov 2021, Updated: 27 Nov 2021 11:34 am

India recorded 8,318 fresh coronavirus infections within a span of 24 hours which took the country's total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,45,63,749. The active cases have declined to 1,07,019, the lowest in 541 days, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll has climbed to 4,67,933 with 465 daily fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 50 continuous days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 153 consecutive days now.

The active cases have declined to 1,07,019 comprising 0.31 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.34 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the health ministry said.

A decrease of 3,114 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.86 per cent. It has been less than 2 per cent for the last 54 days.

The weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 0.88 per cent. It has been below 1 per cent for the last 13 days, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,39,88,797, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.35 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 121.06 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore coronavirus cases on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The 465 new fatalities, include 388 from Kerala and 34 from Maharashtra. Kerala has been reconciling COVID-19 deaths for the past few days resulting in a high death tally in the state.

For Maharashtra, the total cases came down by 1,234 after reconciliation of positive cases while comparing data with the COVID portal due to omission of duplicate cases in certain districts and corporations.

A total of 4,67,933 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,40,891 from Maharashtra, 39,125 from Kerala, 38,193 from Karnataka, 36,443 from Tamil Nadu, 25,095 from Delhi, 22,909 from Uttar Pradesh and 19,439 from West Bengal.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to co-morbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation. 

(With PTI Inputs)

COVID-19 Covid-19 Cases Covid-19 India
