Congress UP Chief Raj Babbar Calls Reports On His Resignation 'Rumours'

Swatting away rumours about his resignation as the Party President in Uttar Pradesh, Congress leader Raj Babbar said that the designations in his party were merely symbolic anyways.

"I don't know from where this rumour is doing the rounds. In any case all of us in Congress are party workers, posts and positions are symbolic," said the former actor.

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari also claimed the rumours regarding Babbar's resignation to be bogus, saying,"I want to clear the issue. Raj Babbar has not resigned from his post of Uttar Pradesh Congress President."

Congress' election campaign in Uttar Pradesh had come under the scanner after its candidates under-performed during the bypolls for Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats.

"New arrangements are being worked out in the Congress. Whatever new positions will be given by party president, we will take them up and work towards 2019," Babbar told ANI earlier today.

When asked whether the resignation rumours were due to the pressure over Congress' performance, Babbar said, "Whatever I have to say, I will inform it to my party president. The same (Congress' defeat) has been happening and is happening." (ANI)