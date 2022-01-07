Advertisement
Friday, Jan 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Congress Prods PM Modi For Clarification On Developments Along Indo-China Border

India asserted that a bridge being built by China across Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh is in an area that has been under that country's "illegal occupation" for around 60 years, and said it was taking all steps to ensure that the country's security interests are "fully protected".

Congress Prods PM Modi For Clarification On Developments Along Indo-China Border
Congress Prods PM Modi For Clarification On Developments Along Indo-China Border | PTI

Trending

Congress Prods PM Modi For Clarification On Developments Along Indo-China Border
outlookindia.com
2022-01-07T20:49:36+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 07 Jan 2022, Updated: 07 Jan 2022 8:49 pm

Amidst reports of China  constructing a bridge over the Pangong Tso lake in eastern Ladakh, the Congress party demanded answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the developments at the country's borders.

"What has been happening at our borders is a major lapse of national security. Will the PM ever talk about it? #PangongTso #China," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.

Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge also said any other PM would be focused on serious national security lapses in Pangong Tso and Arunachal Pradesh.

Related Stories

Covid-19: Weekend Curfew To Begin In Delhi From Tonight

"But for the first time in 70 years, a Prime Minister is worried about security threat from his own party workers," he said, sharing a video of purported BJP workers raising slogans next to the PM’s car when he was held up on a flyover in Punjab's Ferozepur on January 5.

On China building the bridge across the Pangong lake area, External Affairs Minister spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India has been monitoring this activity "closely" and that it has never accepted such illegal occupation, in the country's first official comment on the matter.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

"This bridge is being constructed in areas that have been under illegal occupation by China for around 60 years now. As you are well aware India has never accepted such illegal occupation," he had said.

( With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Rahul Gandhi Narendra Modi India China Ladakh Indo-China Indo-China Border Tensions
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa Beat India By Seven Wickets

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa Beat India By Seven Wickets

England Wakes Up To Frost And Snow As Cold Wave Resumes Across UK

England Wakes Up To Frost And Snow As Cold Wave Resumes Across UK

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

The Gift Of The Magi

The Gift Of The Magi

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

India’s Stark Inequalities And A Tale Of Two Pandemics

India’s Stark Inequalities And A Tale Of Two Pandemics

Dr Swapneil Parikh / The Covid-19 pandemic exposed India’s stark inequalities like never before. All of us lived through the coronavirus pandemic, but some lived a very different pandemic from others.

A Nation Without Humour: Why Is India Afraid Of Stand-up Comics?

A Nation Without Humour: Why Is India Afraid Of Stand-up Comics?

Sanjay Rajoura / Make no mistake, these are the best times for comedy, humour and satire. A comic will speak till the cows come home. Try stopping and you shall be the next joke.

5 Reasons Why India Lost To South Africa At The Wanderers

5 Reasons Why India Lost To South Africa At The Wanderers

Koushik Paul / India lost their first-ever Test match at The Wanderers as South Africa won by seven wickets to level the series 1-1. India had won the first Test at Centurion.

Pandemic Aggravated Digital Divide Between Haves And Have-nots

Pandemic Aggravated Digital Divide Between Haves And Have-nots

T.M. Krishna / Artistes are a fragile species who need constant reaffirmation and cultural validation. Irrespective of the fame attained by an artiste, this needs neither recedes nor diminishes.

Advertisement