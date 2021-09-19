Congress Plays Dalit Card in Punjab, Three-Time MLA Charanjit Singh Channi Is The New CM

Congress on Saturday declared the outgoing Technical Education Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's name as the next chief minister of Punjab following Captain Amarinder Singh's resignation.

To tap the 32 per cent Dalit voters of Punjab in coming 2022, assembly elections, Congress played the dallit card in Punjab.

Charanjit Singh Channi is appointed as the Chief Minister of Punjab after the resignation of Capt. Amrinder Singh.. Three time MLA from Chamkor Sahib Channi was in the cabinet of Amarinder Singh as a Minister of Technical Educational & industrial Training.

47 year old Channi is the third time MLA from Chamkaur Sahib. He is first schedule caste candidate declared as the chief minister by high command of congress.

Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat tweted, "It gives me immense pleasure to announce that Sh. #CharanjitSinghChanni has been unanimously elected as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party of Punjab."

It gives me immense pleasure to announce that Sh. #CharanjitSinghChanni has been unanimously elected as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party of Punjab.@INCIndia @RahulGandhi @INCPunjab pic.twitter.com/iboTOvavPd — Harish Rawat (@harishrawatcmuk) September 19, 2021

Channi was the leader of the opposition from 2015 to 2016. Belongs to the Ramdasia Sikh community.C haranjit Singh Channi has been chosen as the 16th Chief Minister of Punjab after the resignation of Capt. Amrinder Singh from the Cabinet.

Meanwhile, General Secretary of All India Congress Committee (AICC) Ajay Maken tweeted, "Sh. Harish Rawat and senior leaders of Punjab, including newly elected CLP leader, have been called by Hon'ble Governor at 6:30 PM."

Sepculations we're so high about Sukjinder Singh Randhawa to be to new CM, but PCCC, President Navjot Sidhu oppose the name of Randhawa, sources said.